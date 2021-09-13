Randolph sheriff says outside probe clears him of campaign accusations

Randolph County Sheriff Greg Seabolt said Friday that an outside investigation has cleared him of any wrongdoing in a complaint filed in the spring about the use of public resources for his reelection campaign.

Seabolt held a press conference in Asheboro to announce the findings. The accusation dating from May was examined by the State Bureau of Investigation.

Seabolt said the accusation also was investigated by an outside agency, the Forsyth County District Attorney’s Office headed up by Republican District Attorney Jim O’Neill.

“An out-of-county district attorney reviewed the case and concluded that no charges will be filed,” Seabolt said. “The basis of that conclusion was the lack of evidence to support criminal charges.”

The accusation centered on Seabolt using a county-owned vehicle to transport signs for his campaign. The complaints filed against him said the action was a misuse of a county resource for a political campaign activity.

Seabolt told The High Point Enterprise in May that the incident was a misunderstanding. The sheriff said at the time that he used a county-issued pickup to haul away old campaign signs for disposal.