Random encounter leads to outpouring of support for man who refused to leave his dog

A passerby couldn’t help but notice the bearded Parks, his large companion and a hooded sweatshirt with her picture emblazoned on the front.

That person stopped for a brief conversation, snapped a photo and relayed it all to a co-worker named Maria Wood, a board member at FurEver Friends N.C., a nonprofit dedicated to animal welfare, because she knew Wood might be able to help.

And because Wood is who she is, she immediately started to act by tapping into a long list of generous contacts. “I tell my dogs I go to work so I can pay for their house,” she said with a laugh.

More than $850 was raised in a matter of days to pay for a motel stay. Dr. Amy Pugh with the Animal Hospital of Clemmons agreed to examine Duchess and treat any illnesses — free of charge.

“Vet care is huge,” Wood said. “It’s not cheap.”

Once word spread about what was afoot, dog lovers from as far away as Maine sent blankets, a handmade dog sweater for Duchess and made sure that food and medicine would not be an issue.