Ray Funeral Home to unveil mural at park to honor veterans Nov. 6
Memorial for Veterans
MADISON

Ashley Hickok, a Mayodan artist, has spent many days during October preparing a mural in downtown Madison to honor veterans. On Nov. 6, Hickok and other volunteers will help Ray Funeral Home at 119 N. Market Street introduce a new veterans memorial park on Ray’s side lawn. Veterans will parade through Madison that day and are invited to attend for barbecue at the park and enjoy the unveiling of Hickok’s work. Her mural is an homage to the iconic 1945 photograph, “Raising the Flag on Iwo Jima’’— a Pulitzer Prize-winning image made by The Associated Press photographer Joe Rosenthal of U.S. Marines as they raised the flag atop Mount Suribachi during the final phase of the Pacific War.

