RCAS and Bissell Pet Foundation launch "Empty the Shelters'' event

WENTWORTH — The Rockingham County Animal Shelter is partnering with the BISSELL Pet Foundation to launch the seventh annual “Empty the Shelters” event, an initiative to place homeless pets in forever homes.

Through Dec. 17, the shelter is offering a “Name Your Price” $1 minimum adoption fee for any animal they are housing. County residents looking to find a new furry friend are invited to the 250 Cherokee Camp Road shelter here to meet the animals. Shelter officials have will limit adoptions to two per individual, the agency said in a news release.

“With this event, we are looking forward to many shelter pets finding their forever home in time for the holidays,” said Brittany Flynn, RCAS director.

“Our partnership with Bissell Pet Foundation during the (past) ‘Empty the Shelter’ events have been very successful and we look forward to our continued relationship and shared goal of finding shelter pets loving homes.”During Empty the Shelters events over the past years, RCAS has seen more than 200 cats and 100 dogs adopted. This nationwide event is held in 45 states and parts of Canada and is responsible for 68,000 animals finding new homes, the release said.

RCAS staff would like to remind those who choose to adopt a pet this holiday season that pets are a lifetime commitment, officials said. For more information about adopting or donating to “Empty the Shelters,” visit http://www.bissellpetfoundation.org/empty-the-shelters or the Rockingham County Animal Shelter website at: https://www.rockinghamcountync.gov/pview.aspx?id=21095