RCC announces 177 honor students

WENTWORTH — Rockingham Community College recently announced that 76 students were named to the President’s List and 101 to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 semester.

Semester grade-point averages are computed at the end of each semester and grades received in any previous semester are not included in computing the GPA for the current semester.

President’s List

The following students were eligible for the President’s List because they maintained a 4.00 grade-point average within the Spring semester with at least 12 college-level credit hours attempted:

Browns Summit – Edsel J. Guevara, Eve Nathael Luna.

Charlotte – Emerson Isaly Monbarren.

Eden – Gretchen E. Carter, Karen Chacon, Makala Rose Cochran, Mary E. Draper, Tara P. Fargis, Hanna R. Gearhart, Mason Robert Harris, Taylor Rae Hines, Gisselle Garcia Vasquez, Neptali Hernandez Vega.

Greensboro – Kylee Melissa Arruda Rieger, Joseph Leonard Talluto.

Kernersville – Andrew Evan Brown.

Lincolnton – Nathan Lee Lykins.

Madison – Colby Todd Hollis, Skye P. Malasig, Alexander Torres.

Mayodan – Kenneth Leslie Bowling, Kaitlyn Dawn Everette.

Pelham – Christina Maria DePasquale, Presley Brooke Lovelace.

Reidsville – Kylie Nicole Belter, Aiden Joseph Bognar, Sarah Marie Corum, Thea Elizabeth Dowdle, Eliana Noelle Fargis, Elizabeth R. Fincanon, Alexander James Hampshire, Craig Alan Howard, Liza Ruth Key, James Chester Kopf, Emily Ann Lewis, Zachary Phillip Lewis, Riley Renae Long, Mercedes S. Martin, Kaylin Marie Newman, Dillon Wayne Pinnix, John Edmund Piotrowski, Caleb Garrett Pryor, Eryn Rylee Quinn, Katherine Elizabeth Roach, Sarah Elizabeth Robinson, Luis Fernando Rodriguez-Martinez, Jordan Alyssa Smith, Megan Leeann Tippett, Kelsey Anne Truitt, Te’Aundra Rochelle Walker, Brianna Hope Waller, Avery Maren Wells, Chelsea E. Woolwine, Mikoto Yamaguchi.

Ruffin – Caitlyn Joi Hayes, Preston Allen Parsons, Joseph Aaron Stanley.

Sandy Ridge – Cassidy Bree Craddock.

Stokesdale – Pattie Kendall Everette, Courtney B. Freeman, Vennesa L. Lawson, Kimberly Thai Nguyen.

Stoneville – Andrew James Albertson, Michael Anthony Durcan, Autumn Michelle Hamby, Lucy Dawn Jones, Jodee Elizabeth Knight, Marisol Haro Romero, Sydney Elizabeth Sexton, Jeremy Lee Tucker, Amanda Dawn Victoriano-Tomas, Lydia Ruth Wells, Jacqueline Zavala Lupian.

Summerfield – Olivia Danielle Frazier, Ellie India Hubbard.

Dean’s List

The following students were eligible for the Dean’s List because each maintained a 3.25 grade-point average within the Spring semester with at least 12 college-level credit hours attempted:

Ararat, Va. – Kade Thomas Norman.

Durham – Davis Anthony Horton.

Eden – Natalie Marie Allen, Austin Kent Barker, Isaac James Bibee, Michaella Nicole Collins, Mallory Claire Combs, Michelle Lee Davis, MacKenzie Paige Delapp, Brandy Scherer Fisher, Chesley James Holt, Blake Christian Hopkins, Alexis Hayleigh Jarrett, Breanna Kayleigh Joseph, Richard Gualdin Lemons, Shemar Alexander Lewis, Brandon Luke Martin, Kenna Victoria Moore, Kaylee Lynn O’Dell, McKenzie-Lynn Madison Olvera, Haley Marie Powers, Thomas Wayne Allen Pruitt, Jamaica S. Riley, Bryan Parker Rothrock, Amy Land Sanchez, Kristy L. Varner, Sarah E. Vernon.

Gibsonville – Shannon Jones Watlington.

Greensboro – Ama Afare, Gabrielle Chanel Crosby, Nicholas Michael Hurst, Taylor M. Wilson.

Lawsonville – Kylee Elizabeth Stallard.

Madison – MacKenzie Dale Denny, Tristin Star Hendren, Tyler Charles Holland, Brooke Nichole Joyner, Kayla Grace Martin, Mattie E. Purgason.

Mayodan – Christopher Lee Benner, Hanna Brooke Burke, Dylan Alexander Cox, Dakota Timothy Hamm.

McLeansville – Mattie Caroline Fields, Cassidy A. Spencer.

Mooresville – Craig Scott Diekman, Harris Clair Dowdy.

Reidsville – Hallie Lauren Atkins, Alexander James Belcher, Dayahna Zoe Blatchley, Briana Rose Chatman, Austin Chase Cummings, Rachel Lynn Durham, Ashlyn Quinn Earles, Katelynn Mical Erickson, Lexus Helena Faint, Jasmine Rae Foust, Olivia Grace Garrett, Alea Nicole Gauldin, Grace Corum Gross, Brenda Crumpton Joyce, Kaelise Alonda Lane, Dyango Mariano Madrigal, Gage Daniel Massey, Zachary Lucas Moore, Jacob Roy Nash, Keyla Juliana Olalde-Tapia, Abriana Shadae Powell, Brooklyn Lanai Preble, Amber Nicole Pruitt, Brandall Lashane Redd, Kenneth Scott Reynolds, Cherie Ann Shown, Franjessica C. Simmons, Kaylee Marie Stanley, Anaysia Lanese Taylor, Abbey Nicole Thompson, Naomi L. Truitt, Abigail Susan Tzun Cifuentes, Tory Gerard Valentine, Victoria Abigail Vega, Kaylee Ann Walker, Grayson Gabriel Wyatt.

Ruffin – Brennon Gage Goins, Laura H. Haney, Dakarai Tahj Sheffield-Johnson, Catelyn Rose Steiner.

Rural Hall – Ervin Lester Jones.

Snow Camp – Parker Vance Evans.

Stokesdale – Kaitlyn Marie Acord, Ethan Ryan Page.

Stoneville – Aaron Blake Bruins, Tabitha Lynn Carter, Matthew William Shelton, Graciella Marie Vigil, Kylie Eulalia Williams.

Walnut Cove – Zackary Haley Hopkins, Aaron Cole Justice.

Winston Salem – Michael Mokhtar Wahba.

Yanceyville – Alayna Rae Crumpton.