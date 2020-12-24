 Skip to main content
RCC Announces December Graduates
Rockingham Community College congratulates the following 34 December 2020 graduates who earned associate's degrees, diplomas, and certificates:

DOVER

Andrew Colvin – Electrical Systems Technology Commercial Wiring Certificate.

EDEN

Elizabeth Jean Biggs – Associate in Arts Degree.

Kevin Dale Flint – General Occupational Technology Associate in Applied Science Degree.

Abigail Christian Fullerton – Associate in Arts Degree.

Julian Lamar Stokes – Associate in Fine Arts in Visual Arts Degree.

HAW RIVER

Kayla Norman – Surgical Technology Associate in Applied Science Degree.

MADISON

Mary K. Kalinowski – Surgical Technology Associate in Applied Science Degree.

Rebecca Lynn McMannes-Wells – Associate in Fine Arts in Visual Arts Degree.

Shelby Lane Nelson – Associate in Fine Arts in Visual Arts Degree.

Nathan Lee Woods – Air Conditioning, Heating and Refrigeration Technology Diploma.

McLEANSVILLE

Joseph Aubrey Fields – Associate in Science Degree.

REIDSVILLE

Thomas Roy Bergeron – Associate in Arts Degree.

Katelyn Alexandra Caulder – Cosmetology Certificate.

Dakota M. Cooper – Associate in Science Degree.

Michael Andrew Dunkirk – Air Conditioning, Heating and Refrigeration Technology Diploma.

Amber Nikole Johnson – Associate in Arts Degree.

Mary Elizabeth Lewis – Criminal Justice Technology Associate in Applied Science Degree.

Maria De Los Angeles Reyes Pedro – Associate in Arts Degree.

Hunter Danielle Sawyers – Early Childhood Education-Career Track Associate in Applied Science Degree.

Noah Christoper Sutton – Associate in Arts Degree Degree.

Brendon Jay Thorpe – Air Conditioning and Refrigeration Basics Certificate.

Geraldine Lissette Vasquez Navarrete – Associate in Arts Degree.

Sharon Lee Ann Wall – Practical Nursing Diploma.

Ryan Taylor Washburn – Associate in Science Degree.

Sarah Elizabeth Young – Associate in Fine Arts in Visual Arts Degree.

STOKESDALE

Kristy Gray Lawson – Associate in Arts Degree.

Preston Chase Rackley – Associate in Science Degree.

STONEVILLE

Elizabeth P. Fritz – Business Administration Associate in Applied Science Degree.

Tanner Isaak Morse – Associate in Science Degree.

Joshua Franklin Wade – Computer-Integrated Machining Associate in Applied Science Degree.

Justin Parker Wilson – Associate in Arts Degree.

Timothy Micheal Wilson – Practical Nursing Diploma.

WALNUT COVE

Jessica Nicole Joyce – Cosmetology Diploma.

