RCC Announces December Graduates

Rockingham Community College congratulates the following 34 December 2020 graduates who earned associate's degrees, diplomas, and certificates:
DOVER
Andrew Colvin – Electrical Systems Technology Commercial Wiring Certificate.
EDEN
Elizabeth Jean Biggs – Associate in Arts Degree.
Kevin Dale Flint – General Occupational Technology Associate in Applied Science Degree.
Abigail Christian Fullerton – Associate in Arts Degree.
Julian Lamar Stokes – Associate in Fine Arts in Visual Arts Degree.
HAW RIVER
Kayla Norman – Surgical Technology Associate in Applied Science Degree.
MADISON
Mary K. Kalinowski – Surgical Technology Associate in Applied Science Degree.
Rebecca Lynn McMannes-Wells – Associate in Fine Arts in Visual Arts Degree.
Shelby Lane Nelson – Associate in Fine Arts in Visual Arts Degree.
Nathan Lee Woods – Air Conditioning, Heating and Refrigeration Technology Diploma.
McLEANSVILLE
Joseph Aubrey Fields – Associate in Science Degree.
REIDSVILLE
Thomas Roy Bergeron – Associate in Arts Degree.
Katelyn Alexandra Caulder – Cosmetology Certificate.
Dakota M. Cooper – Associate in Science Degree.
Michael Andrew Dunkirk – Air Conditioning, Heating and Refrigeration Technology Diploma.
Amber Nikole Johnson – Associate in Arts Degree.
Mary Elizabeth Lewis – Criminal Justice Technology Associate in Applied Science Degree.
Maria De Los Angeles Reyes Pedro – Associate in Arts Degree.
Hunter Danielle Sawyers – Early Childhood Education-Career Track Associate in Applied Science Degree.
Noah Christoper Sutton – Associate in Arts Degree Degree.
Brendon Jay Thorpe – Air Conditioning and Refrigeration Basics Certificate.
Geraldine Lissette Vasquez Navarrete – Associate in Arts Degree.
Sharon Lee Ann Wall – Practical Nursing Diploma.
Ryan Taylor Washburn – Associate in Science Degree.
Sarah Elizabeth Young – Associate in Fine Arts in Visual Arts Degree.
STOKESDALE
Kristy Gray Lawson – Associate in Arts Degree.
Preston Chase Rackley – Associate in Science Degree.
STONEVILLE
Elizabeth P. Fritz – Business Administration Associate in Applied Science Degree.
Tanner Isaak Morse – Associate in Science Degree.
Joshua Franklin Wade – Computer-Integrated Machining Associate in Applied Science Degree.
Justin Parker Wilson – Associate in Arts Degree.
Timothy Micheal Wilson – Practical Nursing Diploma.
WALNUT COVE
Jessica Nicole Joyce – Cosmetology Diploma.