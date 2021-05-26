RCC announces details for the Eagles baseball team sendoff festivities

WENTWORTH - The RCC Athletic Department is hosting a grand sendoff for the baseball team that is headed to the National Junior College Athletic Association Division III World Series after winning the Mid-Atlantic District Championship last weekend. The ceremony will take place Thursday, May 27 outside of Keys Gym. The public is invited to come out to the campus and meet the Eagles at 11:30 a.m. to get autographs, take pictures and enjoy some good music. The team’s departure is set for noon.