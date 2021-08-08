RCC announces President's List and Dean's List for summer 2021

WENTWORTH Rockingham Community College is pleased to announce that 20 students were named to the President’s List and 12 to the Dean’s List for the Summer 2021 semester.
Semester grade-point averages are computed at the end of each semester and grades received in any previous semester are not included in computing the GPA for the current semester.
President’s List
The following students were eligible for the President’s List because they each maintained a 4.0 grade-point average within the spring semester with at least 12 college-level credit hours attempted:
BROWNS SUMMIT – Amma Dankyi
CAPE CARTERET – Benjamin Eric Pettee
EDEN – Roxie R. Farr, Katie Nicole Lorenzo, and Janki Nayan Patel
MAYODAN – William Joseph Etringer and Rosanna E. Orellana
PELHAM – Sherita Gerwina Nunnally
REIDSVILLE – Alyssa Marie French, Tori Hopper Leonard, Erin Gray Stephens, and Joseph Thomas Romaine
RUFFIN – Kaitlin Elaine Burns
RURAL HALL – Alicia Elizabeth Higgins
STONEVILLE – Spencer Edwin Stott, Nathaniel Lee Joyce, Taylor Danielle Lester, and Sarah Denise Gann
WALNUT COVE – MacKenzie Rose
WHITSETT – Amanda Sarah Minatee
Dean’s List
The following students were eligible for the Dean’s List because they each maintained a 3.25 grade-point average within the spring semester with at least 12 college-level credit hours attempted:
EDEN – Sarah Elizabeth Dodson, Benjamin Kyle Milligan, Amaiyah Kenyada, and Denise Moyer
GERMANTON – Kellee Anne Hicks
GREENSBORO – Morgan Paige Barker, Lady-Nicole Marie Caldwell, and Melissa Venise Mings
REIDSVILLE – Peyton Brooke Caudle, Kamryn Pearl Donathan, Benjamin Forrest Sawyers, and Shamora Roccell Johnson
RUFFIN – Houston Malloy Crisco
— Staff Report