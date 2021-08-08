RCC announces President's List and Dean's List for summer 2021

WENTWORTH Rockingham Community College is pleased to announce that 20 students were named to the President’s List and 12 to the Dean’s List for the Summer 2021 semester.

Semester grade-point averages are computed at the end of each semester and grades received in any previous semester are not included in computing the GPA for the current semester.

President’s List

The following students were eligible for the President’s List because they each maintained a 4.0 grade-point average within the spring semester with at least 12 college-level credit hours attempted:

BROWNS SUMMIT – Amma Dankyi

CAPE CARTERET – Benjamin Eric Pettee

EDEN – Roxie R. Farr, Katie Nicole Lorenzo, and Janki Nayan Patel

MAYODAN – William Joseph Etringer and Rosanna E. Orellana

PELHAM – Sherita Gerwina Nunnally

REIDSVILLE – Alyssa Marie French, Tori Hopper Leonard, Erin Gray Stephens, and Joseph Thomas Romaine

RUFFIN – Kaitlin Elaine Burns