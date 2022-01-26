RCC announces several hires and position transitions

WENTWORTH — Rockingham Community College announces several new hires and position transitions.

Terrica Williams, assistant registrar/assistant director of records, took a position as business faculty. She is now in both the Workforce Development and Academic Affairs divisions, and reports to Sarah Evans, department chair of Business Technologies. Williams earned her bachelor of science degree from UNC-Greensboro and her master of business administration from East Carolina University.

JaRiah Morris has joined RCC as a transition advisor in the Student Development Division. She reports to Derick Satterfield, director of Enrollment Services. She holds a bachelor of arts degree from UNC-Greensboro.

Tianna Holloway has joined RCC as director of TRiO Student Support Services in the Student Development division. She reports to Dr. Bob Lowdermilk, vice president for Student Development. She holds a bachelor of arts degree from UNC-Charlotte, and a master of arts degree from University of Indianapolis.

John Edwards has accepted a part-time position as director of Basic Law Enforcement Training. He has already worked as one of RCC’s BLET instructors. He is now in the Academic Affairs division, and reports to Vickie Chitwood, dean of Health Sciences and Public Service Technologies. He earned his BLET certificate from Guilford Technical Community College and Rockingham Community College.