RCC Announces Spring 2021 President's List, Dean's List

WENTWORTH – Rockingham Community College is pleased to announce that 50 students were named to the President’s List and 127 to the Dean’s List for the Spring 2021 semester.

Semester grade-point averages are computed at the end of each semester and grades received in any previous semester are not included in computing the GPA for the current semester.

President’s list

The following students were eligible for the President’s List because they each maintained a 4.00 grade-point average during the spring semester with at least 12 college-level credit hours attempted:

Apex – Jackson Greer Marley.

Asheville – Taylor Foy.

Burlington – Thanh Van Nguyen

Cape Carteret – Benjamin Eric Pettee.

Eden – Karol Mariam Altamirano, Lauren Carol Chatman, Steven Whitley Dallas, William Edward Fannon, Marie Carmen Ramirez Medina, Janki Nayan Patel, and Kahlil Shaifer.

Greensboro – Jatinder Kaur, Haley Elizabeth Martin, and Melissa Venise Mings.