RCC Announces Spring 2021 President's List, Dean's List

WENTWORTH – Rockingham Community College is pleased to announce that 50 students were named to the President’s List and 127 to the Dean’s List for the Spring 2021 semester.
Semester grade-point averages are computed at the end of each semester and grades received in any previous semester are not included in computing the GPA for the current semester.
President’s list
The following students were eligible for the President’s List because they each maintained a 4.00 grade-point average during the spring semester with at least 12 college-level credit hours attempted:
Apex – Jackson Greer Marley.
Asheville – Taylor Foy.
Burlington – Thanh Van Nguyen
Cape Carteret – Benjamin Eric Pettee.
Eden – Karol Mariam Altamirano, Lauren Carol Chatman, Steven Whitley Dallas, William Edward Fannon, Marie Carmen Ramirez Medina, Janki Nayan Patel, and Kahlil Shaifer.
Greensboro – Jatinder Kaur, Haley Elizabeth Martin, and Melissa Venise Mings.
Madison – Bethany Ann Denson, Matthew Alexander Greene, Trenton Lee Phelps, Adrian Serrano-Rivas, William Anthony Shelton, and Macy Lynn Steele.
Mayodan – Evan Boone Kallam.
Reidsville – Baylee Noelle Bonner, Luke Wade Carter, Chase Christian Coggins, Brent Alexander Epling, Megan Elizabeth Glenn, Allison Isley, Caitlyn Diane McDaniel, David Earl McNeill, Phillip Medeiros, Autumn Isley Padgett, Ashley Anne Rickman, Cecilia Renee Silva, and Gloria Danelle Stillwell.
Ruffin – Irvin Alexis Cordova Erives, William Keith Farlow, and Catherine Goodman Troxler.
Stokesdale – Aliyah Farmer, Esmeralda Castro Gonzalez, Cassie Dena Martin, Jackie Moore, and Romana Torres-Alvarez.
Stoneville – Joanne Gill, Jaden Glenn Graves, Jacob Kendall Helm, Su Min Song, Jacob Alexander Watkins, and James William Watkins.
Summerfield – Alden Hunter Kolessar.
Bowling Green, S.C. – Madelyn Strader.
Dean’s list
The following students were eligible for the Dean’s List because they each maintained a 3.25 grade-point average during the spring semester with at least 12 college-level credit hours attempted:
Browns Summit – Reese Madison Coble, Janie Barnes Hawkins, Xanina Rae Howe and Caylee Denise Young.
Burlington – Dorian K. James, Tammy Elaine Turner, and Ashley Belinda White.
Eden – Alyssa Yvonne Archuleta, Georgia Roxanne Bailey, Megan Brooke Blankenship, Lalita Anjeanette Broadnax, Brittney Rhianna Carter, Lauren Elizabeth Clifton, Michaella Nicole Collins, Curtis Howard Darnell, Sarah Elizabeth Dodson, Emalee Kate Dunn, Haley R. Estep, Roxie R. Farr, Nehemiah R. Fullerton, Emily Lauren Gerringer, Erica Lynn Hairston, Ethan Blake Hazelwood, Haley Call Hunt, Shelby Marie Johnson, Antoinette Lyn Johnson, Cody Chase Lemons, Jackson Creed Lemons, Benjamin Kyle Milligan, Brayden Lucas Minichello, Laura Robin Moore, Tiffany Nicole Murphy, Roberto Carlos Reyes, Jonathan Michael Rivenbark, Brooklyn Michelle Stewart, Icsis Sarah Watson, and Raven Joan White.
Elon – Deborah Shaw Petty.
Gastonia – Dylan Andrew Mauldin.
Germanton – Kellee Anne Hicks.
Greensboro – Jaime Allen Colby Bobbitt, Lady-Nicole Marie Caldwell, and Alissa Monette Shamburger.
Kernersville – Katelyn Marie Washington.
Madison – Brayden Lee Adams, Ashley Raquel Back, Kate Marie Brumagin, Kolby Dillard Bullins, Heath Garrison Carter, Shane M. Linseman, Kerry Elizabeth Nelson, Devin Gage Rivenburg, John Edmond Sechrist, Makenzie Jean Steele, Alissa Haley Wagner, and Emily M. Wesley.
Mayodan – Alana Jane Dunlap, and William Joseph Etringer.
Milton – Jose Domingo Medrano Castro.
Mount Airy – Dena R. Hall.
Oak Ridge – Robert Jarrod Brooks.
Pelham – Sherita Gerwina Nunnally.
Pine Hall – Andrea Johnson Frazier.
Reidsville – Amanda Gale Adkins, Payten Danielle Bayne, Dayahna Zoe Blatchley, Mary Dawn Boles, Peyton Brooke Caudle, Reina Garcia Chairez, Kamryn Pearl Donathan, Morgan Paige Eanes, Jordan Gray Fagg, Kenneth Steven Fincanon, Olivia Danielle Frazier, Alyssa Marie French, Benjamin Scott Fullerton, Sydney Michelle Gauldin, Joshua Michael Gautier, Courtney Heather Griffin, Naomi Gail Hayes, Garret Evan Hladilek, Emaleigh Cross Hudson, Makayla Dawn Isley, Lana Cheyenne Jacobs, Shamora Roccell Johnson, Jasmine S. Johnson, William Edward Jones, Nickayla Zanae Kellam, Kara McKenzie Lamberth, Houston Owens Lemons, Sharon Amber Mayfield, Ginger Lee Mitchell, Keri Ann Mitchell, Mason Colin Paschal, Ethan Luther Pickrell, Zane Lee Prusia, Melissa Burton Ragland, Meagan Dyanne Richards, Keynon E. Settle, Tena M. Shaver, Martins Shekiri, Hailey Shae Spangler, Erin Gray Stephens, Kimberly Smith Thacker, Isaiah C. Umana, and Sanoa Jiem Washburn.
Ruffin – Kaiya Patrice Johnson.
Rural Hall – Alicia Elizabeth Higgins.
Salisbury – Cameron Payne Graham.
Sandy Ridge – Kasey May Bullock, Katey Anna-Ray Overman.
Stokesdale – Moesha Jimenez Cabrera, Hannah Amy Hammond, Carrie Elizabeth Wilson.
Stoneville – Jasmine Marie Curry, Nathaniel Lee Joyce, Phillip Frederick McCotter, Christian Jacob Meeks, Harlie Madison Meeks, Kirsten N. Robertson, Lucas Rye, and Kelly Alessa Sharpe.
Summerfield – Seth E. Martin, Olivia Peyton Prillaman, and Tyler Michael Swarts.
Walnut Cove – Odessa Fay Daniels.
Winston Salem – Zachary Lynch.
