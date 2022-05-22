RCC announces Spring 2022 President’s List and Dean’s List

WENTWORTH — Rockingham Community College announced this week that 55 students were named to the President’s List and 101 to the Dean’s List for academic excellence during the spring 2022 semester.

Grade-point averages were computed at the end of the semester and grades received in any previous semester are not included in computing the GPA for the current semester.

President’s List

The following students were eligible for the President’s List because they maintained a 4.00 grade-point average for the semester with at least 12 college-level credit hours attempted:

ASHEVILLE: Taylor Foy.

BROWNS SUMMIT: Edsel J. Guevara.

BURLINGTON: Thanh Van Nguyen.

CHARLOTTE: Cole Thomas Fuller and Blake J. McKinney.

EDEN: MacKenzie Paige Delapp, Jessica Watson Garrett, Harley Marie Gillispie, Ethan Blake Hazelwood, Shayna Janice Lloyd, Junior Edmundo Mazariegos Esclante, Nancy Jasmin Rubio Juarez, Abby Leigh Sharpe, and Makenze Lynn Shelton.

GREENSBORO: Gabrielle Chanel Crosby, Ashley N. Neal, Kylee Melissa Arruda Rieger, and Samantha Nicole Wilkerson.

KERNERSVILLE: Andrew Evan Brown.

MADISON: Bethany Ann Denson, Abbie Lavonne Lawson, and Kayla Grace Martin.

MARTINSVILLE, Va.: Kaylyn Jane Frazier.

MAYODAN: Anna McKenzie Casto, Macy Leigh Rachel Hurd, and Cannon Allen Lemons.

MOORESVILLE: Harris Clair Dowdy.

REIDSVILLE: Reina Garcia Chairez, Sarah Marie Corum, Olivia Danielle Frazier, Alea Nicole Gauldin, James Chester Kopf, Jeremiah David Langston, Zachary Lynch, Phillip Medeiros, Keri Ann Mitchell, Deborah Shaw Petty, Kennedi Rose Ratcliffe, Riley Owen Ryan, Gloria Danelle Stillwell, Kelsey Anne Truitt, Brianna Hope Waller, and Mikoto Yamaguchi.

ROARING RIVER: Caeden Zyler Howell.

RUFFIN: Brennon Gage Goins, Preston Allen Parsons, and David Louis Smith.

STOKESDALE: Cassie Dena Martin.

STONEVILLE: Barbara Michelle Cates-Land, Kelly Alessa Sharpe, Amanda Dawn Victoriano-Tomas, James William Watkins, Ashlyn Kate Wray, and Jacqueline Zavala Lupian.

WALNUT COVE: Aaron Cole Justice.

Dean’s List

The following students were eligible for the Dean’s List because they earned a 3.25 grade-point average for the spring semester with at least 12 college-level credit hours attempted:

BROWNS SUMMIT: Kaitlyn Clair Deweese.

EDEN: Natalie Marie Allen, Joshua Seth Archer, Brittney Rhianna Carter, Lauren Carol Chatman, Michaella Nicole Collins, Abbey Corbin, Brandy Scherer Fisher, Delaney Grace Goard, Cassie Michelle Hailey, Antoinette Lyn Johnson, James D. Jones, Jackson Creed Lemons, Caitlyn Diane McDaniel, Kasie Ruth Morris, Gracie-Vanessa Gabriella Paz-Mejia, Laquanda Shenelle Phelps, Roberto Carlos Reyes, Jamaica S. Riley, Evelin Mishell Rivera, Kristy L. Varner, Sandra Anayeli Wilson, and Carson James Wray.

GREENSBORO: Jaime Allen Colby Bobbitt, Sonja Michele David, Skylar Rae Hitchins, Haley Elizabeth Martin, Tiffany M. Mickie, and Cheyenne Taylor Noah.

HAMPTON, Ga.: Saul Ernesto Gonzalez.

IRON STATION: John Gabriel Duncan.

MADISON: Allison Victoria Atkins, Kate Marie Brumagin, Richard David Fuller, Tyler Jordan Hanes, Tristin Star Hendren, Susan A. Hurd, Brooke Nichole Joyner, Kelsi Elizabeth Lauer, Mattie E. Purgason, Skye M. Reid, Macy Lynn Steele, Makenzie Jean Steele, and Magan Olivia Wilson.

MAYODAN: Hanna Brooke Burke, Zaviory Nathaniel Ellison, and Kaitlyn Dawn Everette.

McLEANSVILLE: Mattie Caroline Fields, Cassidy Spencer, and Jennifer Whitt.

POLKTON: Gage Drake Smith.

REIDSVILLE: Amanda Gale Adkins, Hallie Lauren Atkins, Payten Danielle Bayne, Alexander James Belcher, Whitley Alisha Beveridge, Dayahna Zoe Blatchley, Aiden Joseph Bognar, Sasha Nicole Carson, Jessica Blake Carter, Briana Rose Chatman, Logan Ryan Cunningham, Rachel Lynn Durham, Jordan Gray Fagg, Grace Corum Gross, Alexander James Hampshire, Abigail Grace Hearn, Houston Owens Lemons, Jordan Lee Lipford, Mercedes S Martin, Brenda Mendoza Alcaraz, Ana Maria Perez, Caleb Garrett Pryor, Carolina Quevedo, Ashley Anne Rickman, Madison Madajah Thaxton, Megan Leeann Tippett, Hui Wang, Daniel Louis Williams, Scott G. Williams, and Taylor Paige Wright.

ROCK HILL, S.C.: Nolan Lemuel Faulkenberry.

RUFFIN: Madison Naomi Dery, Alec Jacob Lowery, Abby Michelle Lucas, and Douglas Frederick Shivley.

SANDY RIDGE: Alicia Hernandez.

STANLEY: Samuel Charles Bolling.

STOKESDALE: Stephanie Marika Dvorsky, Campbell Reed Kemppel, and Vennesa L Lawson.

STONEVILLE: Andrew James Albertson, Tabitha Lynn Carter, Nathaniel Lee Joyce, Naomi Lynn Owens, and Jonathan Paul Todd.

SUMMERFIELD: Hannah Page Chandler, Stone Owens Huskey

WALNUT COVE: Kasey May Bullock

WINSTON SALEM: Michael Mokhtar Wahba