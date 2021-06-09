RCC announces student awards for 2020-2021

WENTWORTH – Rockingham Community College recognizes the following students for their academic, service and participation during the 2020-21 academic year:
Student Organization Award
Emalee Dunn – Outstanding Leadership Award, Criminal Justice Club
Institutional Awards and Recognitions for Academic Achievement
Division of Arts and Sciences
Jasmine Johnson – Excellence in Early Childhood Education Award
Somer Lillard – Outstanding Associate in Science Graduate
Aubrey Martin – Distinguished Student in Literature, Humanities and Social Sciences
Kayla Ortiz – Excellence in Early Childhood Education Award
Tori Parson – The Phil and Peggy Link Emerging Artist Award
Tyler Sexton – Distinguished Student in Math and Natural Sciences
Samantha Sharpe – Outstanding Associate in Arts Graduate
Sydni Vernon – Outstanding Associate in Fine Arts Student
Division of Health Sciences and Public Service Technologies
Aiman Al Ozeri – Outstanding Student in Nursing
Alyssa French – Outstanding Student in Surgical Technology
Angela Knight – Outstanding Student in Nursing
Catherine Troxler – Outstanding Student in Respiratory Therapy
Division of Workforce Development
Nicholas Johnson – Outstanding Student in Manufacturing Technology
David Moreadith – Outstanding Student in Electrical Systems Technology
Annie Tredway – Outstanding Student in Welding Technology
Tatyanna Wimple – Outstanding Student in Computer Integrated Machining Technology
All-USA/Coca-Cola Academic Team
Mary Finger – Nominee to the All-USA Academic Team Program
North Carolina Community College System’s 2021 Academic Excellence Award
Karol Altamirano – Recipient of the 2021 Academic Excellence Award
Other Nominees for the Award: Megan Blankenship, Luke Carter, Steven Dallas, Emalee Dunn, Mary Finger, Jasmine Johnson, Aubrey Martin, Su M. Song
RCC’s Highest Honors
Catherine Troxler – The Rockingham Community College Outstanding Student Award
Awards and Recognitions for Service, Co-Curricular Participation, and Representation of the College
Garret Hladilek – Male Intercollegiate Student – Athlete of the Year
Ebony Price – Student Government Association Commitment Award
Zane Prussia – Student Government Association Rookie of the Year Award
Madelyn Strader – Female Intercollegiate Student – Athlete of the Year