RCC announces student awards for 2020-2021
WENTWORTH – Rockingham Community College recognizes the following students for their academic, service and participation during the 2020-21 academic year:

Student Organization Award

Emalee Dunn – Outstanding Leadership Award, Criminal Justice Club

Institutional Awards and Recognitions for Academic Achievement

Division of Arts and Sciences

Jasmine Johnson – Excellence in Early Childhood Education Award

Somer Lillard – Outstanding Associate in Science Graduate

Aubrey Martin – Distinguished Student in Literature, Humanities and Social Sciences

Kayla Ortiz – Excellence in Early Childhood Education Award

Tori Parson – The Phil and Peggy Link Emerging Artist Award

Tyler Sexton – Distinguished Student in Math and Natural Sciences

Samantha Sharpe – Outstanding Associate in Arts Graduate

Sydni Vernon – Outstanding Associate in Fine Arts Student

Division of Health Sciences and Public Service Technologies

Aiman Al Ozeri – Outstanding Student in Nursing

Alyssa French – Outstanding Student in Surgical Technology

Angela Knight – Outstanding Student in Nursing

Catherine Troxler – Outstanding Student in Respiratory Therapy

Division of Workforce Development

Nicholas Johnson – Outstanding Student in Manufacturing Technology

David Moreadith – Outstanding Student in Electrical Systems Technology

Annie Tredway – Outstanding Student in Welding Technology

Tatyanna Wimple – Outstanding Student in Computer Integrated Machining Technology

All-USA/Coca-Cola Academic Team

Mary Finger – Nominee to the All-USA Academic Team Program

North Carolina Community College System’s 2021 Academic Excellence Award

Karol Altamirano – Recipient of the 2021 Academic Excellence Award

Other Nominees for the Award: Megan Blankenship, Luke Carter, Steven Dallas, Emalee Dunn, Mary Finger, Jasmine Johnson, Aubrey Martin, Su M. Song

RCC’s Highest Honors

Catherine Troxler – The Rockingham Community College Outstanding Student Award

Awards and Recognitions for Service, Co-Curricular Participation, and Representation of the College

Garret Hladilek – Male Intercollegiate Student – Athlete of the Year

Ebony Price – Student Government Association Commitment Award

Zane Prussia – Student Government Association Rookie of the Year Award

Madelyn Strader – Female Intercollegiate Student – Athlete of the Year

