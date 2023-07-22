Rockingham Community College recently announced the graduation of students from its Surgical Technology associate in applied science degree program. The group had its pinning ceremony on July 12.

The college also saluted its second class of graduates from the Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) Academy, a partnership between Rockingham Community College and Rockingham County Government. The trainees passed both the RCC final exam and the North Carolina State board exam, earning their EMT-Basic credentials.