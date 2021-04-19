RCC baseball team picks up weekend series sweep over TNCC

WENTWORTH – The Rockingham Community College baseball teams’ hot-hand continued in the month of April with a three-game sweep over Thomas Nelson Community College last weekend. With the victories, the Eagles improved to 19-9 overall and 8-2 in Region X Carolinas-Virginia Conference in National Junior College Athletic Association Division III play.

Solid pitching by Jonathan Todd and a big offensive outing by Garrett Hladilek and Jarred Simpson, helped pace the Eagles to the 18-3 win in the first game played April 17.

Todd threw a complete game in five innings pitched, gave up a pair of runs and recorded 10 strikeouts in the victory.

Hladilek led the offense with four hits on the day and Simpson hit his fourth home run of the season to pace the RCC offense.

"We came out and scored eight runs in the first inning which set the tone for this game," RCC head coach Reece Honeycutt said.

In game two, it was a much closer affair, but the same result none-the-less with the Eagles coming out on top 6-4.

Daniel Sell had this third-consecutive quality start in a game where he threw five innings and struck out seven batters.

Zach Bennett picked up the save in an inning of work.