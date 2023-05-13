Rockingham Community College students who finished the Associate Degree Nursing program and had their capping and pinning ceremony on May 4. The ADN Class of 2023 includes Aziya K. Avery, Tate Campbell, Hannah Grace Chilton, Michaella Nicole Collins, Brandy Fisher, Emaleigh Hudson, Krystal Jordan, Jackson Lemons, Abby Michelle Lucas, Haley Martin, Kaitlyn McCollum, Shelby Rebecca Moran, Judy Morrell, Skye Marie Reid, Namira Rone, Jasmine C. Scott, Brittany Smith, Tabitha Stout Weagly, and Hui Wang.

Rockingham Community College Respiratory Therapy Class of 2023, whose pinning ceremony was held on May 4: Gabrielle Crosby, Mackenzie DeLapp, Edsel Guevara, Vennesa Lawson, Megan Tippett, Kristy Varner, Michael Wahba, and Brianna Waller.

Rockingham Community College students who have finished the Licensed Practical Nursing to Associate Degree Nursing program and had their capping and pinning ceremony on May 4. The LPN to ADN Class of 2023, not all pictured, includes Kristin Michelle Adkinson, Ingrid Andrews, Whitney Danielle Blackstock, Tammy Bray, Katrice Brown, Regina Rena Cameron, Jennifer Cook, Bonnie Cox, Ashley Craddock, Shannon Renee Crews, Anthonette Dillard, Capriee Farley, Gizelle Gonzales, Marissa Hayes, April L. Henderson, Jacqueline M. Lewis, Allison Petty, Renesia Ragland, Zenett Totten, LaKeisha C. Waller, Danielle Wray, and Hillary Young.