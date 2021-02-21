RCC, county, local hospitals to host vaccine clinics at college's Keys Gym

To highlight the health department's commitment to citizens seeking vaccines, the county Information Technology Services team contacted 96% of individuals whose appointments were cancelled to reschedule. White also stressed that the department is advocating daily for additional supply of vaccines.

According to Trey Wright, Rockingham County Health Director, “It’s unfortunate that this has happened and is not at all what we were expecting. However, we are taking every step necessary to push forward and continue to provide the quality service our citizens have come to expect and deserve,'' said Trey Wright, Rockingham's public health director.

Please visit our website at www.rockinghamcountydhhs.org and our social media pages for additional information as it becomes available. You can also call our COVID-19 Hotline at 336-342-8140 for the latest messaging updates.

linic is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Friday and health officials expect to administer 500 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. A second clinic is set for Monday at which the county will provide 500 doses of second inoculations to individuals who've already received their first dose.