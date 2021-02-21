RCC, county, local hospitals to host vaccine clinics at college's Keys Gym

WENTWORTH — Rockingham Community College announced Wednesday that it will partner with Rockingham County and area hospitals to host COVID-19 vaccination clinics at the college's Keys Gym as early as the coming week.
The mass vaccination clinic will require appointments.
The first such clinics will be conducted by the Rockingham County Department of Health and Human Services, according to a written announcement by Tony Gunn, RCC's associate vice president for Facilities and External Affairs.
Winter weather forced the postponement of a planned Friday clinic at the gym.
And the icy blast caused slow-downs in vaccine distribution and uncertainty for the health department about when they will receive their next allotment of doses, health department spokeswoman Katrina White said in a news release.
"Although the weather and vaccine deliveries are out of our control, Rockingham County Governmental officials, along with the Department of Health and Human Services, and community partners understand the frustration and inconvenience this has created,'' White said.
"Please know that we are working extremely hard to readjust the initial plans of operation and prepare additional procedures to better serve our community now and in the future,'' White said.
To highlight the health department's commitment to citizens seeking vaccines, the county Information Technology Services team contacted 96% of individuals whose appointments were cancelled to reschedule. White also stressed that the department is advocating daily for additional supply of vaccines.
According to Trey Wright, Rockingham County Health Director, “It’s unfortunate that this has happened and is not at all what we were expecting. However, we are taking every step necessary to push forward and continue to provide the quality service our citizens have come to expect and deserve,'' said Trey Wright, Rockingham's public health director.
linic is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Friday and health officials expect to administer 500 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. A second clinic is set for Monday at which the county will provide 500 doses of second inoculations to individuals who've already received their first dose.
Starting Feb. 25, the county will join with Cone Health and UNC Rockingham Health Care to begin a series of other clinics at the gym, with a goal of vaccinating 1,000 people a day, Gunn's announcement outlined. All clinics will conclude before 5 p.m., he said in the release.
Dates and times for future clinics will be determined by the availability of the vaccine and listed on the Rockingham County Health Department of Health and Human Services website at: www.rockinghamcountydhhs.org and on the county's social media pages. Call the COVID-19 Hotline at 336-342-8140 for the latest messaging updates.