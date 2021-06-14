RCC Eagles triple-threat receives top NJCAA Division III All-American baseball honor

WENTWORTH - Rockingham Community College sophomore Scott Meitzler was awarded NJCAA Division III All-American second team honors June 9. It the highest national recognition an Eagle player has received in program history.

Meitzler was one of just 36 players selected nation-wide from three divisions that hale from nine different states in the union.

Playing a dual-role at RCC defensively as both a pitcher and catcher, Meitzler was also proficient at the plate as he generated a .394 batting average while blasting 11 home runs, seventh-best in the country in Division III play. In addition, he had a .506 on base percentage, generated a .709 slugging percentage, hit 37 RBIs and scored 35 runs.

On the mound, Meitzler had a 3.78 ERA and allowed the batters he faced to accumulate just a combined .173 batting average and recorded four saves as a reliever.

He was a key member of an Eagles team that won the Mid-Atlantic District Championship, a league which includes top teams from North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia. Following the title, the Eagles made their third-consecutive NJCAA Division III World Series appearance.

RCC lost in consecutive games, but closed out the season with a 27-16 record.