 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
RCC Eagles triple-threat receives top NJCAA Division III All-American baseball honor
0 Comments

RCC Eagles triple-threat receives top NJCAA Division III All-American baseball honor

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

WENTWORTH - Rockingham Community College sophomore Scott Meitzler was awarded NJCAA Division III All-American second team honors June 9. It the highest national recognition an Eagle player has received in program history.

Meitzler was one of just 36 players selected nation-wide from three divisions that hale from nine different states in the union.

Playing a dual-role at RCC defensively as both a pitcher and catcher, Meitzler was also proficient at the plate as he generated a .394 batting average while blasting 11 home runs, seventh-best in the country in Division III play. In addition, he had a .506 on base percentage, generated a .709 slugging percentage, hit 37 RBIs and scored 35 runs.

On the mound, Meitzler had a 3.78 ERA and allowed the batters he faced to accumulate just a combined .173 batting average and recorded four saves as a reliever.

He was a key member of an Eagles team that won the Mid-Atlantic District Championship, a league which includes top teams from North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia. Following the title, the Eagles made their third-consecutive NJCAA Division III World Series appearance.

RCC lost in consecutive games, but closed out the season with a 27-16 record.

Meitzler is set to transfer to Lenior Rhyne in Hickory to play baseball and pursue his degree this year.

2021 All-America selections were made by the NJCAA Division III Baseball Committee.

2021 NJCAA Division III Baseball All-America Selections

First Team All-Americans

Pos. Player               College                          Class

P      Adam Davis        Tyler (TX)                       Fr.

P      Chris Widger       Rowan-Gloucester (NJ)    Fr.

P      Ryan Peterson     Niagara County (NY)       So.

C      John Cristino       Rowan-Gloucester (NJ)   So.

INF   Luke Farrar          Brookhaven (TX)           Fr.

INF   Erik Holloman       St. Cloud (MN)             So.

INF   Miguel Vega          Tyler (TX)                    So.

INF   Dalton Davis         Tyler (TX)                    Fr.

OF    Jayden Morgan      DC-Eastfield (TX)         Fr.

OF    Heath Hood           Tyler (TX)                   So.

Second Team All-Americans

Pos.  Player                 College                          Class

P       Nathan Pardini      Oakton (IL)                    So.

P       Jack Billings          Rowan-Gloucester (NJ)   So.

P       Greg Farone          Herkimer (NY)               Fr.

C       Scott Meitzler        Rockingham (NC)          So.

INF    Christian Seegers   Oakton (IL)                  Fr.

INF    Dakota Britt           Herkimer (NY)              Fr.

INF    Dauri Genoa           Rowan-Gloucester (NJ) So.

INF    Brett Wagner          Brookhaven (TX)          So.

OF     Hayden Setzer        Caldwell Tech (NC)        Fr.

OF     Greg Hare              Erie (NY)                      Fr.

OF     Scottie O’Bryan      Niagara County (NY)      So.

DH     Peter Fusek           Milwaukee Area Tech      Fr.

Third Team All-Americans

Pos.   Player                      College                        Class

P        Preston Allen             Coastal Bend (TX)         Fr.

P        Zach Williams            Tyler (TX)                     Fr.

P        Zak Fischer               Collage of DuPage (IL)  Fr.

C        Yuzuki Okamura        Herkimer (NY)              Fr.

INF     Demetrio Rodriguez   Monroe College-Bronx   So.

INF     Ruben Sepulveda       Coastal Bend (TX)        So.

INF     Bradley Vondruska     Milwaukee Area Tech     Fr.

INF     Noah Love                 Caldwell Tech (NC)        Fr.

OF      Tommy Kegerreis       Westmoreland (PA)        Fr.

OF      Jake Giannico            Suffolk County (NY)       Fr.

OF      Nicholas White          Northern Essex (MA)      Fr.

DH      Zane Leonard           DC-Eastfield (TX)           Fr.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Wentworth Town Park Now Open
News

Wentworth Town Park Now Open

WENTWORTH — The new Wentworth Town Park is open for fun and picnicking with a handsome pavilion and tables, as well as great attractions for y…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News