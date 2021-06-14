RCC Eagles triple-threat receives top NJCAA Division III All-American baseball honor

WENTWORTH - Rockingham Community College sophomore Scott Meitzler was awarded NJCAA Division III All-American second team honors June 9. It the highest national recognition an Eagle player has received in program history.
Meitzler was one of just 36 players selected nation-wide from three divisions that hale from nine different states in the union.
Playing a dual-role at RCC defensively as both a pitcher and catcher, Meitzler was also proficient at the plate as he generated a .394 batting average while blasting 11 home runs, seventh-best in the country in Division III play. In addition, he had a .506 on base percentage, generated a .709 slugging percentage, hit 37 RBIs and scored 35 runs.
On the mound, Meitzler had a 3.78 ERA and allowed the batters he faced to accumulate just a combined .173 batting average and recorded four saves as a reliever.
He was a key member of an Eagles team that won the Mid-Atlantic District Championship, a league which includes top teams from North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia. Following the title, the Eagles made their third-consecutive NJCAA Division III World Series appearance.
RCC lost in consecutive games, but closed out the season with a 27-16 record.
Meitzler is set to transfer to Lenior Rhyne in Hickory to play baseball and pursue his degree this year.
2021 All-America selections were made by the NJCAA Division III Baseball Committee.
2021 NJCAA Division III Baseball All-America Selections
First Team All-Americans
Pos. Player College Class
P Adam Davis Tyler (TX) Fr.
P Chris Widger Rowan-Gloucester (NJ) Fr.
P Ryan Peterson Niagara County (NY) So.
C John Cristino Rowan-Gloucester (NJ) So.
INF Luke Farrar Brookhaven (TX) Fr.
INF Erik Holloman St. Cloud (MN) So.
INF Miguel Vega Tyler (TX) So.
INF Dalton Davis Tyler (TX) Fr.
OF Jayden Morgan DC-Eastfield (TX) Fr.
OF Heath Hood Tyler (TX) So.
Second Team All-Americans
Pos. Player College Class
P Nathan Pardini Oakton (IL) So.
P Jack Billings Rowan-Gloucester (NJ) So.
P Greg Farone Herkimer (NY) Fr.
C Scott Meitzler Rockingham (NC) So.
INF Christian Seegers Oakton (IL) Fr.
INF Dakota Britt Herkimer (NY) Fr.
INF Dauri Genoa Rowan-Gloucester (NJ) So.
INF Brett Wagner Brookhaven (TX) So.
OF Hayden Setzer Caldwell Tech (NC) Fr.
OF Greg Hare Erie (NY) Fr.
OF Scottie O’Bryan Niagara County (NY) So.
DH Peter Fusek Milwaukee Area Tech Fr.
Third Team All-Americans
Pos. Player College Class
P Preston Allen Coastal Bend (TX) Fr.
P Zach Williams Tyler (TX) Fr.
P Zak Fischer Collage of DuPage (IL) Fr.
C Yuzuki Okamura Herkimer (NY) Fr.
INF Demetrio Rodriguez Monroe College-Bronx So.
INF Ruben Sepulveda Coastal Bend (TX) So.
INF Bradley Vondruska Milwaukee Area Tech Fr.
INF Noah Love Caldwell Tech (NC) Fr.
OF Tommy Kegerreis Westmoreland (PA) Fr.