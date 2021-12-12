RCC employees, golf tournament bring in $36k

WENTWORTH – The Rockingham Community College Foundation brought in more than $36,000 over the past few months, thanks to RCC employee donors, golfers, and sponsors, the college announced in a news release.
Employee Support
Each fall, the foundation hosts a campus fund drive through which faculty and staff can make donations, either directly or through payroll deduction. The drive, which began in August, exceeded its $19,000 goal by garnering $21,815 from 87% of RCC’s employees.
“Many, many thanks to employees Sandee and John Key for co-chairing the campaign and to all the building representatives,’’ said RCC Foundation Executive Director Kim Pryor. “I sincerely thank RCC employees on behalf of the Foundation Board of Directors and our students. Your donations go a long way in helping further the educational goals of our students.’’
With the fund, the Foundation helps students achieve their educational goals by providing financial assistance in the form of scholarships, as well as campus grants that pay for costly licensure exams and short-term training in preparation for entering the workforce, among other projects.
“Donations to the Foundation matter, more now than ever before. With so many businesses that closed down due to COVID, generous donations to the Foundation create opportunities for the kids to fill some of the voids that they would otherwise be unable to participate in,” said John Key, a professor of physical education and health at RCC.
“Each year, campus grants assist students in making their experience at RCC better and more successful. These grants support programs that are not eligible for state and federal funds,’’ Key said in the release.
Golf Tournament
The Foundation’s 31st annual Benefit Golf Tournament raised $14,405 at Deep Springs Country Club in Stoneville on Sept. 29. Tournament sponsors included:
Major Sponsor:
First National Bank
Gold Sponsors:
Bridgestone Aircraft Tire; Carolina Furnishings + Design; and Purina Nestle
Silver Sponsor:
Gildan
Bronze Sponsors:
Abbey S. Hawkins, DDS, P.A.; Centech Service Corporation; Fire & Security Solutions, Inc.; First National Bank Investment Services; Folger & Tucker, P.A.; and Pierce Group Benefits, LLC
Hole Sponsors:
A&Y Sales; All About Floors; Annie Penn Hospital; Barbour Studio & Gallery; Kevin Berger; Brad Fisher Landscapes; Carmine and Nello LLC dba Elizabeth’s Pizza; Carolina Fuels Inc. dba Berico of Eden; Cirrus Construction Inc.; Electric Systems Inc.; Fair Funeral Home Inc.; First Bank; Gelinas Grading & Hauling dba Gelinas Plumbing; Mulch Supply Inc.; Home Lumber Co. Inc.; Joe’s Pools; Maddrey Etringer Smith Hollowell & Toney LLC.; Meritech Inc.; Ole School Pizza Inc./Domino’s Pizza; Perry & Spencer Funeral Home; Powell-Barefoot Agency Inc.; Ray Funeral Home; Rio Grande of Madison; Rockingham Chiropractic Center; S.M. Gillispie Masonry; Saffelle Inc.; M. Woodall & Associates PLLC; Shining Light Electric Service; City Glass & Mirror Co. Inc.; Wayne Dickerson Landscaping LLC; and Wilkerson Funeral Service Inc.
The following teams won the golf tournament:
First Place: Sam Baber, Wayne Hamilton, Steve Morgan, and Gary Rogers.
Second Place: Dustin Cain, Matt Johnson, Peyton Keesee, and Jeff Knight.
Third Place: Barry Dodson, David Edwards, Jim Jenkins, and Mark Kinlaw
Talon Club
The Foundation Talon Club is a comprehensive sponsorship program designed to support activities in all areas of RCC, including cultural arts programming, athletics and special events. Just as the talons of the college’s eagle mascot symbolize strength, support provided by the Talon Club members strengthens RCC.
Talon Club members contribute $1,500 or more annually for campus projects and grants for which state funds are not available.
On Oct. 14, the RCC Foundation recognized its Talon Club – with its largest membership in Foundation history – at an appreciation dinner held at Deep Springs Country Club.
Talon Club members are:
ADW Architects P.A.; Barham and Associates CPA; BB&T-Rockingham County; Cardinal Recycling LLC; Century 21 The Knowles Team LLC; Libby and Nelson Cole; Lisa and Keith Duncan; First Citizens Bank; First Citizens Institutional Wealth Management; First National Bank; Graphic Solutions; HomeTrust Bank; Rebecca and Alan Isley; Dr. and Mrs. William Kallam; Dr. Robert Keys and Mrs. Stephanie Keys; Dr. Mark Kinlaw and Mrs. Julia Kinlaw; Dr. Robert Lowdermilk and Mrs. Kathy Cheek; Mrs. Rose McMichael; Sue and Pleas McMichael; Pete Osborne; Gretchen and Wayne Parrish; Kaye and Richard Powell; Kim and Leonard Pryor; W.L. Pryor; Rakestraw Insurance Center Inc.; Ms. Sheila Regan; Reidsville Nissan; Reidsville Office City; Janie and Arnold Robertson; Rockingham County Farm Bureau; Hazel and Thomas Schoolfield; Ms. Janice Tate; Stephanie and Butch Trent; Dr. William and Mrs. Mary Truslow; Cindy and Bobby Wharton; Connie and Grayson Whitt; and Molly and Kenan Wright.
Foundation Mission
The mission of the RCC Foundation exists to assist and support Rockingham Community College in its efforts to enhance individual and community success through education, employment assistance, service to business and industry, and contributions to cultural and social development.
For additional information on the RCC Foundation, its grants or scholarships, or to donate, call 336-342-4261 ext. 2201.