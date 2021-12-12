RCC employees, golf tournament bring in $36k

WENTWORTH – The Rockingham Community College Foundation brought in more than $36,000 over the past few months, thanks to RCC employee donors, golfers, and sponsors, the college announced in a news release.

Employee Support

Each fall, the foundation hosts a campus fund drive through which faculty and staff can make donations, either directly or through payroll deduction. The drive, which began in August, exceeded its $19,000 goal by garnering $21,815 from 87% of RCC’s employees.

“Many, many thanks to employees Sandee and John Key for co-chairing the campaign and to all the building representatives,’’ said RCC Foundation Executive Director Kim Pryor. “I sincerely thank RCC employees on behalf of the Foundation Board of Directors and our students. Your donations go a long way in helping further the educational goals of our students.’’

With the fund, the Foundation helps students achieve their educational goals by providing financial assistance in the form of scholarships, as well as campus grants that pay for costly licensure exams and short-term training in preparation for entering the workforce, among other projects.