WENTWORTH – An annual golf tournament that funds vital scholarships for Rockingham Community College, generated more than $24,000 last week, college officials said.

Through the generosity of donors, the Rockingham Community College Foundation helps RCC students achieve their educational goals by providing financial assistance in the form of scholarships, as well as campus grants that pay for costly licensure exams and short-term training in preparation for entering the workforce, among other projects.

This year's May 18 tournament at Oak Hills in Eden garnered $24,495 for that purpose.

Financial support for the contest included:

Major Sponsor: First National Bank.

Golden Eagle Sponsors: Carolina Furnishing + Design; Carpino Investments; Rockingham County Farm Bureau; Bridgestone Aircraft Tire; Nestlé Purina PetCare Company.

Silver Eagle Sponsors: Gildan Activewear; Tri-City Glass & Mirror; UNC Rockingham Health Care.

Bronze Eagle Sponsors: Brown Buildings; Centech Service Corporation; Fire & Security Solutions; First National Bank Investment Services; Graphic Solutions; Northstar Realty of Rockingham County; Pierce Group Benefits.

Hole Sponsors: A&Y Sales; Abbey S. Hawkins, DDS; AC Dumpster Rentals; ADW Architects; Berger Law Firm; Bernard Robinson & Company; Bob’s Restaurant; Brad Fisher Landscapes; Brand It; Elizabeth’s Pizza; Carolina Fuels, Inc. dba Berico of Eden; Colonial Funeral Home & Chapel; Dalton Unlimited Services; Dan River Turf; Dapper Dog; Downtown Jr’s 23 Sports Grill; Faucette & Son; Greensboro Mulch Supply; Home Lumber Co.; Kurrent Welding; Maddrey Etringer Smith Hollowell & Toney; Madison Pharmacy; Mayflower Seafood No. 4 of Reidsville; Domino’s Pizza of Eden; Perry & Spencer Funeral Home; Print & Pack Sense; Ray Funeral Home; Rio Grande of Madison; S.M. Gillispie Masonry; Second Nature Landscaping; Seth M. Woodall & Associates; Shining Light Electric Service; Southern Spirits; Wayne Dickerson Landscaping.

Donations: George and Diane Page Jr.; Micky and Janet Silvers.