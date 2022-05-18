RCC Health Sciences grads receive pins in nursing, respiratory therapy, before graduation

WENTWORTH — Rockingham Community College held a capping and pinning ceremony on May 5 for 40 students who completed the Associate Degree Nursing program.

RCC offers two nursing school options: The Associate in Applied Science Degree in Nursing (ADN), and the Licensed Practical Nurse to Associate Degree in Nursing (LPN to ADN). Students graduated on May 13.

Eight students at Rockingham Community College completed the Associate in Applied Science Degree in Respiratory Therapy this spring semester. An official pinning ceremony was held May 6 and the students received their diplomas during the May 13 RCC commencement exercises.

These graduates spent five semesters completing 73 credit hours in the program. They are now eligible to complete the credentialing process through the National Board for Respiratory Care, which will qualify them for a license to practice in a variety of healthcare settings with responsibilities such as assessment, treatment, management, and education of patients with cardiopulmonary diseases.