RCC HVAC students pass EPA certification, land jobs

The Environmental Protection Agency offers four certification types. Type I enables a technician to only work on small appliances with 5 pounds or less of refrigerant, such as refrigerators. Type II enables them to only work on medium-, high-, and very-high pressure appliances like air conditioning units. Level III is for those who only work on low-pressure appliances. And by earning a Universal Certification the 11 RCC students possess all three certificates.

“This certification means we can get refrigerant,” said Hazelwood. “It means we can work with Freon safely and legally,’’ Knowles added.

With a laugh, Hazelwood said he decided he wanted go into HVAC “when I saw the dudes with nice trucks.”

But seriously, he said a man who lives down the road from his house had a business, and Hazelwood enjoyed helping him.

Knowles had a similar story. “I’ve always wanted to do it. People were doing it down the road, and I worked with them.”

For Dickens, “I was doing work on my house, and realized (the career) pays good, and I got into it.”

The three students like attending RCC.

“I like that the counselor works with you,” said Knowles.