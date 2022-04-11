RCC Job Fair set for April 13

WENTWORTH — Job seekers will have a chance to meet employers in person at the 2022 Rockingham Community Job Fair on April 13.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on campus at the Keys Gymnasium at 558 County Home Road, Wentworth. More than 30 employers with jobs in government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail locations are already registered and additional employers are expected.

Visitor parking will be available next to the gym. Check-in will be in the gym lobby, where attendees will also receive a booklet listing employers and their locations in the gym.

Job seekers are encouraged to dress as though they are going for a job interview, bring enough copies of resumes to give to all the employers they plan to meet, and prepare to take notes and ask questions.

RCC takes pride in being a conduit for economic growth in the county by providing educational opportunities to prepare a workforce for jobs that meet business demands, and hosting the job fair is a way to complete the job seeker-employer connection, the college announced in a recent news release.

The Job Fair is coordinated by RCC’s Career Development Services office, which offers one-on-one job readiness preparation, such as resume writing, interview skills, and related job search guidance, in addition to classes and workshops providing opportunities for people to become more employable.

For more information on the Job Fair or Career Development Services, contact Iris Carter at 336-342-4261 ext. 2330 or email carteri6072@rockinghamcc.edu.