WENTWORTH – Job seekers will have a chance to meet employers in person in one location at the 2023 Rockingham Community College Job Fair on Tuesday, April 18.

It will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on campus at the Keys Gymnasium, 558 County Home Road, Wentworth.

Nearly 50 employers with jobs in government, healthcare, manufacturing and retail locations are already registered, and additional employers are expected.

Job openings include:

Manufacturing

Entry level employees, skilled workers, and managers

Machine operators

Warehouse associates

Production workers

Forklift and powered equipment drivers/operators

Management trainees/supervisors

Electrical and industrial equipment maintenance and repair

Welders

Engineering

Electrotechnical specialist

Project managers

CDL drivers

Mechanics

Maintenance

Healthcare

Registered Nurses

Certified Nursing Assistants

Licensed Practical Nurses

Other healthcare workers

Office administration positions

Community Services

Law enforcement officers

Detention officers

EMT/paramedics

Firefighters

Visitor parking will be available next to the gym. Check-in will be in the gym lobby, where attendees will also receive a booklet listing employers and their locations in the gym.

Job seekers are encouraged to dress as though they are going for a job interview, bring enough copies of resumes to give to all the employers they plan to meet and be prepared to take notes and ask questions.

Ahead of the event, RCC will host job-related workshops, which are free and open to students and the public:

Employer Panel Discussion

Wednesday, April 5, 12:30-2 p.m. at RCC Auditorium, Advanced Technologies Building, 560 County Home Road, Wentworth.

Representatives from health, manufacturing, and government will discuss qualities they look for in employees, and interview strategies.

Job Fair Navigation

Tuesday, April 11, 12:30-1:30 p.m. at RCC’s James Library, 315 Wrenn Memorial Road.

Get ready for the job fair and learn to work it like a pro. RCC Career Development staff will have information on resumes, appropriate dress, networking, preparation, and career exploration, and will answer any questions you may have.

RCC takes pride in being a conduit for economic growth in the county by providing educational opportunities to prepare a workforce for jobs that meet business demands, and hosting the job fair is a way to complete the job seeker-employer connection.

The event is coordinated by RCC’s Career Development Services office, which offers one-on-one job readiness preparation such as resume writing, interview skills, and related job search guidance, in addition to classes and workshops providing opportunities for people to become more employable.

For more information on the job fair, workshops, or Career Development Services, contact Iris Carter at 336-342-4261 ext. 2330 or carteri6072@rockinghamcc.edu.