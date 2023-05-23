WENTWORTH — For Rockingham Community College’s May 12 graduation ceremony, six underclassmen served as marshals, escorting various groups into and out of the Keys Gymnasium. From left, the marshals were (front row) Xiomara Micciulla, Lauren Irving, Glenna Wiseman, Haley Powers, (back row) Nicholas Hurst, and Thomas Pruitt. Each of these students maintains at least a 3.25 grade-point average and has completed 12 or more semester hours of course work.