RCC President Mark Kinlaw received I.E. Ready Distinguished Leader Award from NCSU

Alumnus Mark Kinlaw has been honored with many professional recognitions and awards during his more than three-decade career in community colleges, but he believes that his success has always come, in part, because of the people he surrounded himself with.

It is for that reason that he felt humbled when he received the I.E. Ready Distinguished Leader Award during the 2021 Dallas Herring Lecture. The honor recognizes an N.C. State graduate for exceptional leadership within the community college system.

“I have never viewed my career to be about me, but about the students and businesses we serve, so being singled out from so many others that are deserving of this award is humbling,” he said. “At the same time, it is very satisfying that my peers have recognized me for the work I have done and been part of for more than 33 years.”

Kinlaw, a graduate of the N.C. State College of Education’s Adult and Community College Education doctoral program (now known as the Community College Leadership program), has dedicated his professional career to community colleges. Beginning as a history and education teacher at Robeson Community College, Kinlaw took on various leadership roles over the years before ultimately accepting a role as president of Rockingham Community College in 2015.