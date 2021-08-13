RCC recognizes employees’ service

WENTWORTH – Rockingham Community College recognized numerous employees for their service to the educational facility during an Aug. 10 convocation that welcomed everyone back to the campus for the fall semester. The following people, listed by years of service, were saluted:
25 Years
Celeste Allis, dean of Arts and Sciences and professor of Mathematics
20 Years
Dr. Lori French, department chair of Science and professor of Biology
Jennifer Harmon, admissions specialist
15 Years
Sandee Key, assistant professor of Mathematics
Beth Pulliam, director of Enterprise Resource Planning & Information Security
Dr. Benjamin Wooster, assistant professor of Philosophy and Humanities
10 Years
Caroline Baird, assistant professor of Nursing
Amy Bell, director of Student Support Services
Jon Cruise, faculty of Applied Technologies
Randy Evans, coordinator of Fire & Rescue Services
Sarah Evans, department chair of Business Technologies and faculty of Business Administration
Alice Hooker, administrative assistant for Workforce Development and Continuing Education
Kenneth Hux, faculty of Criminal Justice
Anne Marie Ross, associate professor of Psychology
5 Years
Aaron Bowman, assistant professor of Sociology and Anthropology
Morgan Burnette, faculty of Biology
Lisa Carter, accounting assistant, Payroll
Silver Hairston, custodian
Gloria Moore, controller
Josh Osborne, systems administrator
Carol Perry, director of Financial Aid and Veterans Affairs
Lori Powell, receptionist/switchboard operator
Daniel Pruitt, assistant professor and program coordinator for RISE English
Daniel Weatherly, custodian
Retirements
RCC also recognized the following employees who retired during the 2020-2021 academic year: Curtis Dunlap, Pamela Mitchell, Wayne Norwood, Susan Hall, Thomas McCann, Debra Gray, and Anne Wade.