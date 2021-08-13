 Skip to main content
RCC recognizes employees’ service
WENTWORTH – Rockingham Community College recognized numerous employees for their service to the educational facility during an Aug. 10 convocation that welcomed everyone back to the campus for the fall semester. The following people, listed by years of service, were saluted:

25 Years

Celeste Allis, dean of Arts and Sciences and professor of Mathematics

20 Years

Dr. Lori French, department chair of Science and professor of Biology

Jennifer Harmon, admissions specialist

15 Years

Sandee Key, assistant professor of Mathematics

Beth Pulliam, director of Enterprise Resource Planning & Information Security

Dr. Benjamin Wooster, assistant professor of Philosophy and Humanities

10 Years

Caroline Baird, assistant professor of Nursing

Amy Bell, director of Student Support Services

Jon Cruise, faculty of Applied Technologies

Randy Evans, coordinator of Fire & Rescue Services

Sarah Evans, department chair of Business Technologies and faculty of Business Administration

Alice Hooker, administrative assistant for Workforce Development and Continuing Education

Kenneth Hux, faculty of Criminal Justice

Anne Marie Ross, associate professor of Psychology

5 Years

Aaron Bowman, assistant professor of Sociology and Anthropology

Morgan Burnette, faculty of Biology

Lisa Carter, accounting assistant, Payroll

Silver Hairston, custodian

Gloria Moore, controller

Josh Osborne, systems administrator

Carol Perry, director of Financial Aid and Veterans Affairs

Lori Powell, receptionist/switchboard operator

Daniel Pruitt, assistant professor and program coordinator for RISE English

Daniel Weatherly, custodian

Retirements

RCC also recognized the following employees who retired during the 2020-2021 academic year: Curtis Dunlap, Pamela Mitchell, Wayne Norwood, Susan Hall, Thomas McCann, Debra Gray, and Anne Wade.

