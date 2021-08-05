RCC reinstates mask requirement

WENTWORTH – Rockingham Community College has reinstated its face mask requirement in the wake of the COVID-19 Delta variant becoming prevalent across the state and nation.
“With the COVID-19 Delta strain, Rockingham County has entered the ‘red category,’” said RCC President Dr. Mark Kinlaw of the county's high infection rate, which stood over 9% on Thursday.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ranks counties based on whether they are at low, moderate, substantial or high risks of transmission. As a “red” county, Rockingham County is at high risk. As of Aug. 4, only 36.3% of the county’s population had been fully vaccinated.
“RCC is taking actions to protect both its employees and its students,” Kinlaw said.
Face mask mandate took effect on Wednesday and students, staff and visitors to RCC will be required to wear the face coverings inside buildings on campus, even if they are fully vaccinated. Employees may unmask when they are alone in their offices.
Masks are not required outdoors, as long as people maintain a distance from one another of a minimum of 6 feet.
Plexiglas that was installed to separate work stations and lab areas across campus in 2020 remains in place, and the campus plans to add additional barriers, RCC officials said in a news release. The campus continues to restock sanitation supplies in all buildings, including hand sanitizer stations.
“We do not plan to divide class sections and reduce class sizes, nor do we plan to ‘flip’ classes to online, although we have the capacity to do that if the need arises,” Kinlaw said.
RCC’s plan to once again make the campus available for public meetings has been delayed until at least Oct. 1, officials said.
“This current situation, as it has been all along, is fluid and our guidelines are subject to changes,” said Kinlaw. “The college will continue its contact tracing and communication as it has been doing through the COVID-19 pandemic. We will do that until we don’t need to anymore.”
The fall semester begins on Aug. 16. Enrollment was up 25 percent on Aug. 5, compared to that same day in 2020.