RCC reinstates mask requirement

WENTWORTH – Rockingham Community College has reinstated its face mask requirement in the wake of the COVID-19 Delta variant becoming prevalent across the state and nation.

“With the COVID-19 Delta strain, Rockingham County has entered the ‘red category,’” said RCC President Dr. Mark Kinlaw of the county's high infection rate, which stood over 9% on Thursday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ranks counties based on whether they are at low, moderate, substantial or high risks of transmission. As a “red” county, Rockingham County is at high risk. As of Aug. 4, only 36.3% of the county’s population had been fully vaccinated.

“RCC is taking actions to protect both its employees and its students,” Kinlaw said.

Face mask mandate took effect on Wednesday and students, staff and visitors to RCC will be required to wear the face coverings inside buildings on campus, even if they are fully vaccinated. Employees may unmask when they are alone in their offices.

Masks are not required outdoors, as long as people maintain a distance from one another of a minimum of 6 feet.