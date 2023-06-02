WENTWORTH - Rockingham Community College recently announced that 87 students were named to the President’s List and 112 to the Dean’s List for the spring 2023 semester.

President’s List

The following students were eligible for the President’s List because they each maintained a 4.00 grade-point average within the spring semester with at least 12 college-level credit hours attempted:

BASSETT, VA. – Kaylyn Jane Frazier

BROWNS SUMMIT – Edsel J. Guevara

BURLINGTON – Aimee Nguyen

CHARLOTTE – Adam Featherstone

DURHAM – Davis Anthony Horton

EDEN – William Ryan Armstrong, Gretchen E. Carter, Karen Chacon, Makala Rose Cochran, Courtney Blair Curry, MacKenzie Paige Delapp, Brandy Scherer Fisher, Hanna R. Gearhart, Taylor Rae Hines, Jeanette Michelle Jumper, Ahcosha Madkins, McKenzie-Lynn Madison Olvera, Thomas Wayne Allen Pruitt, Jamaica S. Riley, Evelin Mishell Rivera, Bryan Parker Rothrock, Makenze Lynn Shelton, Bonnie Teresa Tyson, Gisselle Garcia Vasquez, Hanson Gray White.

GREENSBORO – Gabrielle Chanel Crosby, Keith Jeffrey Dunn, Kylee Melissa Arruda Rieger, Amanda Michele Varela, Malika Manley Williams.

KERNERSVILLE – Andrew Evan Brown

LINCOLNTON – Nathan Lee Lykins

MADISON – Lauren Taylor Irving

MAYODAN – Kenneth Leslie Bowling, Dakota Timothy Hamm, Dalaney Reece Mitchell.

McLEANSVILLE – Mattie Caroline Fields

MOORESVILLE – Harris Clair Dowdy

OCALA, FL – James Chester Kopf

PELHAM – Presley Brooke Lovelace

REIDSVILLE – Christopher Todd Adams, Ani'yah Jenise Bennett, Thomas Rishon Blackstock, Baylee Noelle Bonner, Kendall Leigh Carter, Thea Elizabeth Dowdle, Katelynn Mical Erickson, Eliana Noelle Fargis, Elizabeth R. Fincanon, Alexander James Hampshire, Krista Lanee Hewitt, Emily Ann Lewis, Zachary Phillip Lewis, Abriana Shadae Powell, Eryn Rylee Quinn, Rachel Diane Rickerson, Katherine Elizabeth Roach, Megan Lee Ann Tippett, Kelsey Anne Truitt, Juaneisha Renee Tucker, Abigail Susan Tzun Cifuentes, Brianna Hope Waller, Avery Maren Wells.

RUFFIN – Brianna Eve Bartlett, Preston Allen Parsons, Joseph Aaron Stanley.

STOKESDALE – Kaitlyn Marie Acord, Pattie Kendall Everette, Vennesa L. Lawson, Ethan Ryan Page.

STONEVILLE – Aaron Blake Bruins, Tabitha Lynn Carter, Michael Anthony Durcan, Autumn Michelle Hamby, Marisol Haro Romero, Luis Angel Rubio, Aubrey Kara Simmons, Jeremy Lee Tucker, Jacob Alexander Watkins, Ashlyn Kate Wray.

SUMMERFIELD – Olivia Danielle Frazier, India Ellie Hubbard, Shelby Leeann Mariotti.

WALNUT COVE – Sheyanne Hope Dalton

WINSTON-SALEM – Edris Ahmed Hussein

YANCEYVILLE – Alayna Rae Crumpton

Dean’s List

The following students were eligible for the Dean’s List because they each maintained a 3.25 grade-point average within the spring semester with at least 12 college-level credit hours attempted:

BROWNS SUMMIT – Jacob Matthew Coble, Eve Nathael Luna.

BURLINGTON – Lindsey Paige Isley, Taariq Elijah Songster.

CEDARTOWN, GA – Samuel Riggs Melton

CHARLOTTE – Emerson Isaly Monbarren

CONCORD – Christian Javier Thomas

EDEN – Joshua Seth Archer, Levi Patrick Bailey, Austin Kent Barker, Macy Ladonna Carter, Mary E. Draper, Tara P. Fargis, Katerina Alexandra Ferrell, Destiny Mae Galloway, Blake Christian Hopkins, Gracie Michelle Isley, Kaylyn Nicole Lipford, Amber Lee Mabee, Kenna Victoria Moore, Ke'shaun Malik Moyer, Kaylee Rose Profitt, Blake Allen Pulliam, Rylee Clayton Ragland, Amy Land Sanchez, Matthew David Searcy, Kayla Lee Smith, Cameron Isabella Stewart, Kristy L. Varner, Hannah Lyne Wilson.

GIBSONVILLE – Shannon Jones Watlington

GREENSBORO – Ama Afare, Nicholas Michael Hurst, Dorothy Nelson Smith.

LAWSONVILLE – Kylee Elizabeth Stallard

MADISON – Alyvia Love Fletcher, Colby Todd Hollis, Kerry Elizabeth Nelson, Alexander Torres.

MAYODAN – Hanna Brooke Burke, Christopher Douglas Moore, Casey Lee Richardson.

MOORESVILLE – Craig Scott Diekman

OAK RIDGE – Nathaniel Josiah Gaynor

PELHAM – Christina Maria DePasquale

PROVIDENCE – Caitlan McKenzie Browning

REIDSVILLE – Keshod Scott Allen, Payton M. Alverson, Hallie Lauren Atkins, Hannah Elizabeth Beasley, Alexander James Belcher, Owen McClenny Bolden, Tiffiany Chernele Brown, Brooklyn Lanai Bruins, Kaitlynn Brooke Corum, Lindsey Janiya Nicole Davis, Cassidy H. Donathan, Rachel Lynn Durham, Ashlyn Quinn Earles, Tayler Brooke Ellington, Jasmine Rae Foust, Preston Seth Frazier, Aubrey James Harvey, Robert Lance Hash, Brenda Crumpton Joyce, Tabitha R. Liston, Lindsey Nicole Lowman, Gage Daniel Massey, Savannah Marie McMillon, Kalie Jane Moore, Trista Michelle Myrick, Jacob Roy Nash, Dillon Wayne Pinnix, John Edmund Piotrowski, Caleb Garrett Pryor, Luis Fernando Rodriguez-Martinez, Franjessica C. Simmons, Chancie Kay Stout, Lisa Marie Taylor, Abbey Nicole Thompson, Te'Aundra Rochelle Walker, Glenna Marie Wiseman, Grayson Gabriel Wyatt, Mikoto Yamaguchi.

RUFFIN – Laura H. Haney, Victoria Elizabeth McCollum, Jessica Marie Mitchell.

RURAL HALL – Robert Ellis Hood, Ervin Lester Jones.

STOKESDALE – Peyton Jordan Carter, Courtney B. Freeman, Katherine Diane Friddle, Rylee Elizabeth Graham, Campbell Reed Kemppel, Kimberly Thai Nguyen, Jodi A. Southard.

STONEVILLE – Hayden Blake Cardwell, McKayla Elizabeth Farmer, Ryan M. Johnson, Lucy Dawn Jones, Kristopher Michael Martin, Trevor Ian Morse, Elena Rae Webster, Lydia Ruth Wells, Ava Marie Whichard, Kylie Eulalia Williams.

SUMMERFIELD – Tristan Anthony Sanabri Greer, Brendan Samuel Swarts.

WALNUT COVE – Aaron Cole Justice

WINSTON-SALEM – Ekhra Ahmed Hussein, Michael Mokhtar Wahba.