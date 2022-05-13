RCC responds quickly after cyber attack

WENTWORTH – Rockingham Community College responded to a ransomware attack the morning of April 29, the college confirmed in a recent press release.

RCC’s technology department responded immediately to the attack by working with a task force, which included local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies to assess and mitigate the attack per the college’s business continuity plan, the release said.

Ransomware is a type of malicious software, known as malware, that threatens to publish a user's data or shuts off a user's access to data or a computer system. Ransomware does this by encrypting data until the victim of the attack pays a so-called ransom fee to have the system restored.

An ongoing investigation of the RCC attack determined that an unauthorized party entered RCC’s computer network for the purpose of disrupting operations through encryption of the college’s servers, the release said.

As of Tuesday, authorities had not found any evidence of unauthorized release of any data from RCC's server, the release said.

"RCC is committed to protecting the privacy and confidentiality of all its students and employees. This commitment extends to notifying students, faculty, and staff, both current and former, if there is a belief that the security or privacy of their information may have been compromised,'' the release said.

"Nonetheless, to protect against fraud, individuals with a current or past relationship with RCC, may want to take additional precautions and put an alert on their credit files, as well as monitor bank statements and credit card bills for unusual or unauthorized activity,'' the release said.

Despite the cyberattack, the 2,254-student college was operational on May 2 for its last week of the semester.

Students finished their classes and plans for the college's May 13 commencement exercises were not interrupted, the release said.