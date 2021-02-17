RCC, Rock Co., local hospitals to host vaccine clinics at college's Keys Gym

WENTWORTH — Rockingham Community College announced Wednesday that it will partner with Rockingham County and area hospitals to host COVID-19 vaccination clinics in the Keys Gym starting as early as Friday, weather permitting.

The mass vaccination clinic will be by appointment. The first clinics will be conducted by the Rockingham County Department of Health and Human Services, according to a written announcement by Tony Gunn, associate vice president for Facilities and External Affairs for RCC.

The first such clinic is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Friday and health officials expect to administer 500 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. A second clinic is set for Monday at which the county will provide 500 doses of second inoculations to individuals who've already received their first dose.

Starting Feb. 25, the county will join with Cone Health and UNC Rockingham Health Care to begin a series of other clinics at the gym, with a goal of vaccinating 1,000 people a day, Gunn's announcement outlined.

Dates and times for future clinics will be determined by the availability of the vaccine and listed on the Rockingham County Health Department of Health and Human Services website at: https://www.rockinghamcountypublichealth.org/.

All clinics are to conclude no later than 5 p.m.