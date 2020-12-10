RCC students hang annual art show

On opening day, Kunst and Clifton manned the tables at the entrance of the show during a lunchtime shift.

Putting on an art show is no easy feat.

“So much goes into it … like when your setting it up, you have to make sure pieces look good next to each other, and are not too crowded” Clifton said.

“And you need to be organized so you don’t have to scramble to figure out which tags go with which pieces,” Kunst add. “It was hard corralling all the students who are not curating and getting their information and all their work.”

But the end result – the show itself – was well presented and full of incredible works of art.

Throughout the room, drawings and paintings hung on folding panels and walls, and ceramic and pottery pieces were displayed across numerous tables draped in black tablecloths. TVs showed slideshows of digital art and photography. A third slideshow of photos of students working on their art both at home and in the studios at RCC’s Center for Creative Arts was also put together for viewing on a large screen on one end of the room.