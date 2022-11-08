RCC taps Becton to lead outdoor recreation programs

WENTWORTH – Rockingham County’s beautiful and diverse natural resources – from gentle piedmont trails and enticing stream valleys to the Appalachian foothills and all the streams and rivers that flow through them – are a perfect setting to educate those interested careers related to outdoor recreation.

That is one of the reasons Rockingham Community College partnered with a power leader in 2017 to start the Duke Energy TRAILS program – an acronym for Trail Recreation and Adventure Institute for Leadership and Service.

As the first community college recreational program of its kind in the region, its success led to RCC’s development of and Environmental, Planning and Development (EPD) curriculum program in fall 2021.

And now, RCC has brought in a new program director for both EPD and TRAILS.

“I grew up in the woods in rural Florida and have lived in Colorado and Washington, DC,” said Martha Becton, who began her full-time director's position on Sept. 6.

Becton has a diverse background, with much experience that lends itself to RCC’s two programs. She knows mathematics, mechanical engineering, nuclear energy, intellectual property, and small business, as well as trail system development, management and stewardship.

“Aside from spending a lot of time on bikes and horses growing up, I've mountain biked, snowboarded, cross-country skied, hiked, backpacked, trail run, paddled and recreated outdoors my whole life in one form or another,” she said.

Becton came into trail into trail stewardship through the Potomac Appalachian Trail Club (PATC), one of the 31 Appalachian Trail maintainer clubs that collaborate with the Appalachian Trail Conservancy (ATC) and public land managers to maintain the Appalachian Trail. PATC maintains over 1000 miles of trail throughout Virginia, Maryland, West Virginia and Pennsylvania, 240 of which belong to the Appalachian Trail.

“Through my work with PATC, I work with federal, state and local land managers, as well as volunteers. Many of our East Coast public recreational trail systems are approaching their 100th anniversary and face challenges unforeseen when they were established,” Becton said. “These challenges range from severe erosion stemming from how they are aligned on the land, increasingly severe weather events, increased visitorship and maintenance needs that exceed available maintenance and management resources.”

Trail system development, design, trail-building and management has come a long way over the last few decades.

“Sustainable trail principals are key to improving visitor experience, improving access, transforming our existing trail systems into sustainable recreation resources and developing new or expanded trail systems that not only meet today’s needs but better protect the lands through which they pass into the future,” Becton said.

“I am keenly interested in safety as well as helping those involved in trail system development, management and stewardship understand and learn the skills needed to be effective at what they do,” she said.

“I have worked collaboratively with other trail builders, land managers, stewardship groups and volunteers teaching sustainable trail design and layout, trail maintenance techniques, chainsaw safety, backcountry rigging, trail crew leadership and more.”

Becton is thrilled for the opportunity to lead the TRAILS and EPD programs at Rockingham Community College.

“I am honored and excited to be part of taking the foundation of the EPD program and growing it to meet the needs of Rockingham County and the surrounding region,” she said. “Through my work with land managers such as the National Park Service, the U.S. Forest Service, local parks, partnership groups and directly with staff and volunteers, I see firsthand what skills are needed around trail system development and management as well as the negative impacts when those skills are absent.”

The EPD program was developed to meet the distinct need for a skilled workforce throughout the trail development, management and stewardship ecosystem – from environmental planning, outdoor economy and development, and trails and outdoor recreation infrastructure.

“Whether someone wants a career spending nearly every day working outdoors, or they want to serve the public and environment through working in an office environment, whether they find growing the local economy exciting or improving each visitor's experience motivating, there are rewarding careers in a wide range of opportunities throughout the trails ecosystem,” Becton said.

“We are in exciting times, both in the outdoor recreation economy and trail system development, management and stewardship. The pandemic has brought the importance of outdoor recreation front and center. Public interest is up, investment is up, and focus on sustainability is up,” she said.

“North Carolina and the Southern Appalachians are a hotbed of activity around trails and outdoor recreation such as the upcoming 2023 Year of the Trail campaign celebrating North Carolina’s thousands of miles of trails, greenways and blueways – some of which are right here in Rockingham County.''