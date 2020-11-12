 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
RCC to hold Virtual Career Fair on Nov. 18
0 comments

RCC to hold Virtual Career Fair on Nov. 18

  • 0

WENTWORTH – Searching for a job? Register now for Rockingham Community College’s Virtual Career Fair.

Top employers will be on hand and online to talk about job opportunities during the COVID-19 era.

The online event is open to RCC students, alumni, and community members.

The Zoom conference will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 18.

Your RSVP is required for participation and may be submitted at https://forms.gle/wQ6Nr5uHLkFP6jUh8.

Questions? Contact Dr. Chelsea D. Cromartie, RCC Assistant Director for Counseling (Career Focus), at cromartiec4810@rockinghamcc.edu.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News