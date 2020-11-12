RCC to hold Virtual Career Fair on Nov. 18

WENTWORTH – Searching for a job? Register now for Rockingham Community College’s Virtual Career Fair.

Top employers will be on hand and online to talk about job opportunities during the COVID-19 era.

The online event is open to RCC students, alumni, and community members.

The Zoom conference will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 18.

Your RSVP is required for participation and may be submitted at https://forms.gle/wQ6Nr5uHLkFP6jUh8.

Questions? Contact Dr. Chelsea D. Cromartie, RCC Assistant Director for Counseling (Career Focus), at cromartiec4810@rockinghamcc.edu.