RCC touts continuing ed courses to prepare you for a new career

WENTWORTH — Rockingham Community College will offer many continuing education courses this spring that will help people in the community expand their knowledge for their current career or explore an entirely new career path. These courses include notary, computers, cybersecurity, vehicle inspections and on-board diagnostics training, caseworker training, and 3D printing. For more information or to register, call 336-342-4261 ext. 2333 or visit www.rockinghamcc.edu/coned.
Employability Lab: 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, Jan. 4-May 6 or May 9-Aug. 5, RCC. This open lab acts as a one-stop shop for job seekers. Instructors are trained to help individuals with job searches, job applications, resumes, cover letters, and much more. Students also have the option to earn a nationally recognized Career Readiness Certificate that will help them stand out in a crowd of job applicants. Students may be eligible for a fee waiver. Cost: $180.
Computer Basics: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Fridays, Jan. 14-Feb. 4, RCC. Develop computer skills essential for success in today’s technology-driven workplace. Topics include Windows, email, keyboarding skills, intro to MS Word and Excel, internet, and online job search. Ask about a fee waiver. Cost: $70.
Cybersecurity Analyst: 6-8 p.m. Mondays, Jan. 24-May 2, RCC plus online. Learn to evaluate the weaknesses of traditional and wireless networks for the purpose of incident response, reconstruction, and investigative techniques. This course is intended for professionals looking to perform data analysis and interpret the results, use threat detection tools, and protect applications and systems within an organization. Skills covered include threat and vulnerability management, security architecture, and cyber-incident response. In addition, students will prepare for the CompTIA Cybersecurity Analyst (CySA+) exam. Intermediate information technology skill level is recommended. Prepayment of tuition, $190 and purchase of CengageUnlimited (course ebook and access code), $120 is required. Registration fees do not include CompTIA CySA+ certification exam fees.
Certified Professional Coder (CPS) Bootcamp: 6-8 p.m. Thursdays, Jan. 27-May 5, RCC plus online. This course is designed to prepare students for the CPC certification exam. The course will be delivered online and will meet virtually one night a week. Registration fees do not include certification exam fees. Prepayment of tuition and purchase of course materials (approx. $200) are required. Cost: $190.
Notary Public: 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, Feb. 5 or 19, March 5 or 19, April 9 or 23, or May 5, RCC. In this seven-hour, one-day course, students learn the requirements and qualifications of the notary public office. Prepayment and purchase of Notary Book 11th Edition are required. Cost: $70.
OBD/IM Emissions Training: 5-9 p.m. usually the first Monday and Tuesday each month, except no course in July, and the January course is Jan. 10-11, RCC. This course prepares auto technicians and service personnel to be safety and emissions inspectors for motor vehicles. It includes regulations and test inspection procedures. Learn to inspect a vehicle and gain skills to pass the qualification exams for certification as a safety and emissions inspector at a licensed inspection station. Cost: $75.
Vehicle Safety Inspection: 5-9 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, Jan. 24-25, Feb. 14-15, March 14-15, April 11-12, May 9-10, June 13-14, or Aug. 8-9, RCC. Learn the proper procedures for conducting vehicle safety inspections and operating a safety inspection station. Cost: $78.
DSS Caseworker Phase 1: 6-9 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Jan. 25-March 15, RCC. This NC FAST class is the first in a series of two classes offered through this statewide program. Both must be successfully completed in order to gain certification to work for the N.C. Department of Social Services as an income maintenance caseworker. Students may be eligible for registration fee waiver. Cost: $125.
Income Maintenance Caseworker: 6-9 p.m. Mondays, Jan. 10-March 7, RCC. This NC FAST class is the second in a series of two classes offered through this statewide program. BOTH classes must be successfully completed in order to gain certification. The prerequisite for this class is “HRD-4000: Human Services Exploration: DSS Caseworker.” This certification series is for students who are interested in working for the N.C. Department of Social Services as an income maintenance caseworker. Students taking this class must be comfortable using computers. Cost: $125.
Exploring 3D Printing: 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays, Feb. 15-22, RCC. This course introduces the basics of 3D printing and students will learn about different types of 3D printers, materials needed for printing, how to set up a printer, and how to print. Come ready to have fun and explore 3D printing. Cost: $70.