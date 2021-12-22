RCC touts continuing ed courses to prepare you for a new career

WENTWORTH — Rockingham Community College will offer many continuing education courses this spring that will help people in the community expand their knowledge for their current career or explore an entirely new career path. These courses include notary, computers, cybersecurity, vehicle inspections and on-board diagnostics training, caseworker training, and 3D printing. For more information or to register, call 336-342-4261 ext. 2333 or visit www.rockinghamcc.edu/coned.

Employability Lab: 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, Jan. 4-May 6 or May 9-Aug. 5, RCC. This open lab acts as a one-stop shop for job seekers. Instructors are trained to help individuals with job searches, job applications, resumes, cover letters, and much more. Students also have the option to earn a nationally recognized Career Readiness Certificate that will help them stand out in a crowd of job applicants. Students may be eligible for a fee waiver. Cost: $180.

Computer Basics: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Fridays, Jan. 14-Feb. 4, RCC. Develop computer skills essential for success in today’s technology-driven workplace. Topics include Windows, email, keyboarding skills, intro to MS Word and Excel, internet, and online job search. Ask about a fee waiver. Cost: $70.