Rockingham Community College President Dr. Mark O. Kinlaw recently presented resolutions to outgoing RCC Board of Trustees members Janice Tate and Mark Collins during the board's May 17 regular board meeting.

Collins and Tate will step down from the board on June 30. Collins was appointed in 2006, serving as chair from 2015-2017.

Tate was appointed in 2010, 2015 and 2018, serving as chair from 2019-2021.

New trustees will be sworn in during the board’s July 19 meeting.