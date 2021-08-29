RCC welding students earn certifications

WENTWORTH — Nine students in the welding program at Rockingham Community College have passed a total of 20 qualification tests in their field, the college announced.

Certification tests included Shielded Metal Arc Welding (SMAW), Gas Metal Arc Welding (GMAW), and Flux Core Arc Welding (FCAW). Each test measured the welders’ skills in depositing weld metal in multiple positions, and included a bend test of their welded v-groove plates to determine if welds met criteria of governing codes and procedures. The testing was done by a Certified Welding Inspector.

The following students passed qualification tests:

Lucas Cain of Madison — SMAW, GMAW, FCAW; Eric Craig of Eden — SMAW, GMAW, FCAW; Annie Tredway of Stoneville — SMAW, GMAW, FCAW; Michael Walker of Reidsville — SMAW, GMAW, FCAW; Kolby Bullins of Madison — SMAW, GMAW; Logan Snead of Eden — GMAW, FCAW; Harrison Hackley of Browns Summit — GMAW, FCAW; Trenton Wood of Lincolnton — SMAW; and Christian Hill of Madison — FCAW.

The plates the students used for their tests were paid for by a grant through the RCC Foundation.

For more information on RCC’s Industrial Technologies programs, including welding, visit https://www.rockinghamcc.edu/programs/industrial-technologies-programs/ or call 336-342-4261 ext. 2333.