• Thursday, May 27: RCC Eagles send-off presentation prior to the team departing for Greeneville, TN.

• Friday, May 28: RCC Eagles World Series picture and practice on the field starting at 10:30 a.m. in Greeneville, TN at Pioneer Park.

• Saturday, May 29: No. RCC Eagles play No. 2 Tyler Texas in the second game of the NJCAA DIII World Series at 1 p.m. at Pioneer Park.