RCC's spring continuing ed classes offer creative outlets

WENTWORTH – Rockingham Community College will offer many Creative Arts continuing education courses this spring, including pottery and ceramics, painting and drawing, and woodworking and cabinetmaking. For more information or to register, call 336-342-4261 ext. 2333 or visit www.rockinghamcc.edu/coned.
Pottery Making: Several sections available – 5-8 p.m. Mondays, Jan. 10-May 9; 1-4 p.m. or 5-8 p.m. Wednesdays, Jan. 12-May 4; or 2-5 p.m. or 6-9 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, May 23-July 20, RCC’s Center for Creative Arts. Learn how to design and make pottery using the potter’s wheel and various hand-building techniques. Open to all levels. Students will take their ideas from clay processing to glazing to the kiln. Beginners in clay will leave with a solid foundation and understanding of working in a cooperative pottery studio and more advanced makers will be able to focus in and further develop their ideas. Clay, glaze materials and firings will be provided. Cost: $175.
Ceramic Design: 5-8 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, Jan. 10-May 9, RCC’s Center for Creative Arts. Develop the skills you need to work with clay. Learn the skills and techniques needed to make functional and decorative objects out of clay. Using the potter’s wheel and various hand-building techniques, take designs from clay to glazed and fired ceramic pieces. The class will also cover the essentials of ceramic glazes and the operation of both electric and gas kilns. Clay, glaze materials and firings will be provided. Cost: $285.
Fine Points of Furniture Construction: 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Jan. 11-April 14 or May 31-Aug. 4, RCC’s Center for Creative Woodworking, 333 S. Scales St., Reidsville. Learn the heritage art of woodworking at an advanced level. Course includes discussion on history and trends, practice, and information to build and supply a studio. Prerequisite: Fundamentals of Woodworking. Cost: $202 plus purchase of wood.
Intermediate Woodworking: 5:45-9:15 p.m. Tuesdays, Jan. 18-April 5 or Thursdays, Jan. 20-April 7 or May 31-Aug. 4, RCC’s Center for Creative Woodworking, 333 S. Scales St., Reidsville. Learn the heritage art of woodworking at the intermediate level. Course includes discussion on history and trends, practice, and information to build and supply a studio. Prerequisite: Fundamentals of Woodworking. Cost: $147 plus purchase of wood.
Drawing in Color: 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays, Jan. 18-March 8. Learn to draw with colored pencils using blending techniques. Step by step instruction and demonstrations will guide students through lessons in drawing with color. Worksheets will be provided to each class. Beginner or practiced sketch students are welcome. Supplies needed: Spiralbound sketchbook, set of colored pencils, basic regular drawing pencils, eraser, paper towels. Cost: $70.
Mountain Snow Scene Painting: 1-4 p.m. Wednesdays, Jan. 19-March 9, RCC. Students will create an acrylic painting on canvas. The subject is a snowscape with a mountain background. Supplies needed: 16x20 canvas, basic acrylic paint colors, basic brushes, water container, paper towels, paper plates, and table cover. Cost: $70.
Fundamentals of Woodworking: 5:45-9:15 p.m. Wednesdays, Jan. 19-April 6, RCC’s Center for Creative Woodworking, 333 S. Scales St., Reidsville. Learn the heritage art of woodworking at the introductory level. Course includes discussion on history and trends, practice, and information to build and supply a studio. Discussion about types of wood suitable for each student’s project and guidance is provided about obtaining wood. Cost: $147 plus purchase of wood.
Cabinetmaking: 6-9 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, March 15-July 7, Freeman Wood Crafters, 413 Church St., Eden. Learn the fundamental techniques of cabinetmaking. Topics include understanding the difference between production and custom cabinets; proper selection of woods, materials, tools and finishes; learning how to plan, blueprint and build a small cabinet; understanding cabinet installation and how to estimate building and labor construction costs. Supplies needed: Close-fitting clothes, closed-toe shoes, safety glasses, hearing protection, N95 mask, measuring tape, pencil, and a folding rule (do not purchase until after first class – instructor will specify type). Cost: $202, plus project materials (approx. $335).
Painting Spring Through the Window: 1-4 p.m. Wednesdays, March 30-May 18, RCC. Learn a new acrylic painting technique. Painter’s tape will be used before applying paint to create the illusion of a windowsill and window panes. Supplies needed: 16x20 canvas, roll of painter’s tape, pencil eraser, basic brushes, acrylic paints, paper plates, paper towels, table covering, water container. Cost: $70.
Painting Bob Ross Style: 1-4 p.m. Wednesdays, June 8-July 27, RCC. Have you ever wanted to learn the easy, calming methods of painting you’ve watched on TV? Here is your chance. Create acrylic paint using Bob Ross’ methods. Supplies needed: 16×20 canvas, basic acrylic colors, basic brushes, fan brush, script liner brush, metal palette knife, paper towels, paper plates, table covering, water container. Cost: $70.