RCC's spring continuing ed classes offer creative outlets

WENTWORTH – Rockingham Community College will offer many Creative Arts continuing education courses this spring, including pottery and ceramics, painting and drawing, and woodworking and cabinetmaking. For more information or to register, call 336-342-4261 ext. 2333 or visit www.rockinghamcc.edu/coned.

Pottery Making: Several sections available – 5-8 p.m. Mondays, Jan. 10-May 9; 1-4 p.m. or 5-8 p.m. Wednesdays, Jan. 12-May 4; or 2-5 p.m. or 6-9 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, May 23-July 20, RCC’s Center for Creative Arts. Learn how to design and make pottery using the potter’s wheel and various hand-building techniques. Open to all levels. Students will take their ideas from clay processing to glazing to the kiln. Beginners in clay will leave with a solid foundation and understanding of working in a cooperative pottery studio and more advanced makers will be able to focus in and further develop their ideas. Clay, glaze materials and firings will be provided. Cost: $175.