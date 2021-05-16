RCEF, UNCG Moss Street Partnership School to open interactive nature trail May 28

REIDSVILLE — Students at the UNCG Moss Street Partnership School here will soon take their lessons on the trail.

Indeed, starting May 28, the youngsters will experience a new on-campus educational trail to help them explore the outdoors and learn about natural science all at once.

Several community partners, including the Rockingham County Education Foundation, will celebrate the opening of the new and interactive learning trail with a ribbon cutting ceremony on May 28, the RCEF announced in a news release.

Festivities begin at 10 a.m. at the school at 419 Moss Street.

The project was funded by a $15,000 North Carolina Schools Go Outside Grant awarded to the Rockingham County Education Foundation in October.

Additional funding for the trail and other support came from the North Carolina Outdoor Heritage Advisory Council, UNCG, the City of Reidsville, Dan River Basin Association, and the Rockingham County Schools.

It will feature several educational assets teachers may use for instruction, as well as for promoting physical activity.