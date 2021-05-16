RCEF, UNCG Moss Street Partnership School to open interactive nature trail May 28

REIDSVILLE — Students at the UNCG Moss Street Partnership School here will soon take their lessons on the trail.
Indeed, starting May 28, the youngsters will experience a new on-campus educational trail to help them explore the outdoors and learn about natural science all at once.
Several community partners, including the Rockingham County Education Foundation, will celebrate the opening of the new and interactive learning trail with a ribbon cutting ceremony on May 28, the RCEF announced in a news release.
Festivities begin at 10 a.m. at the school at 419 Moss Street.
The project was funded by a $15,000 North Carolina Schools Go Outside Grant awarded to the Rockingham County Education Foundation in October.
Additional funding for the trail and other support came from the North Carolina Outdoor Heritage Advisory Council, UNCG, the City of Reidsville, Dan River Basin Association, and the Rockingham County Schools.
It will feature several educational assets teachers may use for instruction, as well as for promoting physical activity.
Interpretive signs and several weather-related data collection displays will also provide learning opportunities about the woodland forest, wildlife corridors and the role riparian forests play in water quality.
“MSPS is excited about utilizing the outdoor learning trail to support teaching and learning,” said MSPS Principal Catina Chestnut in the release.
“This learning trail will provide an opportunity for MSPS students to exercise sensory stimulation by interacting with the natural environment, as well as contribute to a sense of shared community,’’ Chestnut said.
“We are extremely grateful for our partnerships with Rockingham County Schools and the Rockingham County Education Foundation and their contributions in making this dream a reality.”
RCEF is happy to facilitate learning through nature.
“Rockingham County Education Foundation is so proud to be part of an initiative that connects learning and the environment,” said RCEF Executive Director Jenny Edwards. “Research shows that outdoor classroom experiences can lead to more engagement and less stress for students. It creates unique opportunities to learn and grow by combining nature and curriculum.”
Edwards and UNCG grant coordinators said they are grateful for community support of the initiative.
“This project was possible because of authentic and incredibly supportive partnerships among all involved,” added UNCG School of Education Grant Specialist Adam Shull, whose assistance led to the discovery of NC Outdoor Heritage Advisory Council funding opportunities for the trail.
“Given a tight deadline and unique circumstances, none of our organizations could have pulled this off alone,” Shull said. “The MSPS and Reidsville community have a wonderful new asset, thanks to the leadership of the Rockingham County Education Foundation, and others, who helped us live up to our motto of ‘Better Together.’”
The half-mile trail is designed by Tony McGee of Round Rock Design, known for his key role in developing the mountain bike trail at Mayodan’s Farris Park.
McGee’s precision trail-cutting skills have helped form a trail culture in Rockingham County.
The veteran trailblazer has designed, built or consulted on half of the nearly 25 miles of natural surface trails developed in Rockingham County communities.
McGee recently connected an African American community to a new urban trail in Eden and led a K-12 trails initiative with RCEF.
For more information about the Rockingham County Education Foundation, visit http://facebook.com/RCEducationFoundation.