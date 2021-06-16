RCEF's Trails for K12 program means real pathways to learning

Additional schools are expected to take advantage of the trail program in the second half of 2021, the release said.

Each Trails for K12 project is unique to a school’s outdoor space and designed with input from principals and educators.

The interactive process helps the project meet the needs of the teachers and students, while supporting STEM, art, literature and other subject classes, RCEF officials said in the release.

“Many rural schools are situated on campuses with lovely forests and streams,” said RCEF Executive Director Jenny Edwards. “These are ideal spaces to create outdoor learning spaces with plenty of potential for connecting with the community. At its heart, Trails for K12 is about education, placemaking, and connecting students to the natural areas in their school’s backyard.”

At McMichael, the project will include a pathway in a park-like learning setting, with a primary focus on growing elderberry bushes for planting along the Dan, Smith and Mayo rivers.

RCHS’s project, in addition to the trail, will include a pollinator/rain garden, sponsored by The Piedmont Conservation Council. Reidsville artist, Mary ED Ryan, is planning to paint a mural of the school’s mascot to greet students in the fall.