RCEF's Trails for K12 program means real pathways to learning

REIDSVILLE
Students at the UNCG Moss Street Partnership School will have a literal path to outdoor learning with the recent creation of an on-campus nature trail that creates a route to learning and creativity.
Students and staff at MSPS and project officials celebrated the opening of the The Moss Street Learning Trail with a ribbon cutting on May 28. The outdoor so-called “linear classroom’’ is funded by grants from the North Carolina Outdoor Heritage Advisory Council and the Rockingham County Education Foundation, or RCEF.
Other project partners include UNCG, the City of Reidsville, the Dan River Basin Association, or DRBA, and Rockingham County Schools.
MSPS is the first school to take part in the RCEF Trails for K12 initiative, an ambitious effort by the foundation to provide every interested local public school with an outdoor learning space.
Typically, outdoor classrooms are designed as stationary places, but the Trails for K12 program creates school campus paths on which kids can walk, explore, and have tangible experiences identifying flora and wildlife, for example.
Other trail projects are already underway at Rockingham County High School (RCHS), Booker T. Washington Learning Center and McMichael High School, the foundation announced in a news release.
Additional schools are expected to take advantage of the trail program in the second half of 2021, the release said.
Each Trails for K12 project is unique to a school’s outdoor space and designed with input from principals and educators.
The interactive process helps the project meet the needs of the teachers and students, while supporting STEM, art, literature and other subject classes, RCEF officials said in the release.
“Many rural schools are situated on campuses with lovely forests and streams,” said RCEF Executive Director Jenny Edwards. “These are ideal spaces to create outdoor learning spaces with plenty of potential for connecting with the community. At its heart, Trails for K12 is about education, placemaking, and connecting students to the natural areas in their school’s backyard.”
At McMichael, the project will include a pathway in a park-like learning setting, with a primary focus on growing elderberry bushes for planting along the Dan, Smith and Mayo rivers.
RCHS’s project, in addition to the trail, will include a pollinator/rain garden, sponsored by The Piedmont Conservation Council. Reidsville artist, Mary ED Ryan, is planning to paint a mural of the school’s mascot to greet students in the fall.
Ryan’s mural has RCEF exploring the possibility of complementary art projects along school trails, the release said.
“For a few decades now, we have understood the positive impact of nature-based learning on standardized test scores, and overall student achievement,” said RCS Superintendent Rodney Shotwell.
“Opportunities in outdoor learning spaces are an important piece of the academic environment. Rockingham County Schools are happy to support Rockingham County Education Foundation in their efforts to provide these learning places for students.”
The Moss Street Learning Trail features recreational and teaching tools, such as interpretive signs and several weather-related data collection displays. Other highlights provide learning opportunities about the woodland forest, wildlife corridors and the role riparian forests play in water quality.
By the end of this school year, every Moss Street student had enjoyed a learning experience on the trail at least once.
Trails for K12 was conceived through a collaboration between RCEF and RoundRock Design. Partners include Rockingham County Schools, City of Reidsville, Dan River Basin Association, and Good Stewards of Rockingham County.
To learn more about Trails for K12, or to bring the initiative to your school, visit: http://helprockinghamstudents.org/trails-for-k12.