RCOED adds staff with restructuring

“I am very grateful for the opportunity to lead Rockingham County’s tourism efforts,” said Pegg.

“Having grown up in Rockingham County, I realize there is a lot to experience here, no matter your age,’’ she said. “I look forward to showing our visitors all that Rockingham County has to offer, as well as identifying new adventures to be had.”

As Tourism Manager, Pegg will be responsible for coordinating activities and initiatives that promote Rockingham County to new and repeat visitors. In addition, she will work with a variety of partner organizations to develop and distribute promotional materials for the county’s current travel and tourism attractions and help identify new tourism opportunities for the county.

“As the lead economic development agency in Rockingham County, we felt our clients and county as a whole could be better served by restructuring the function of the office,” said Cockram. “Although years 2020 and 2021 were surprisingly strong years for economic growth in Rockingham County, I feel 2022 will be even stronger with our new rolls and staffing. I look forward to seeing what big things this small, but mighty team will accomplish.”