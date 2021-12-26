RCOED adds staff with restructuring

WENTWORTH — The Rockingham County office of Economic Development, Small Business, and Tourism announced this week that the organization has restructured and added positions to strength their service, a RCOED spokesman said in a news release.
Over the last few months, Economic Development Director, Leigh Cockram has restructured positions. Kerry Taylor-Pinnix has been named deputy director while Betsy Brame was tapped a Small Business and Economic Development Coordinator.
As Deputy Director, Taylor-Pinnix serves as the main contact for existing industries and business owners throughout the county, helps with new business/industry recruitment and expansion projects and manages local and state incentive packages for new and existing industries.
Brame’s transition puts her in charge of a wide range of administrative functions and makes her the primary contact for small business efforts carried out by the department. Her primary focus will be assisting entrepreneurs and small businesses in their efforts to start-up and/or grow their business in Rockingham County.
Most recently, the office hired Lindsay Pegg as its Tourism Manager. A native of Rockingham County, Pegg comes to the department with extensive experience and passion for outdoor recreation, adventure, sports, and travel.
“I am very grateful for the opportunity to lead Rockingham County’s tourism efforts,” said Pegg.
“Having grown up in Rockingham County, I realize there is a lot to experience here, no matter your age,’’ she said. “I look forward to showing our visitors all that Rockingham County has to offer, as well as identifying new adventures to be had.”
As Tourism Manager, Pegg will be responsible for coordinating activities and initiatives that promote Rockingham County to new and repeat visitors. In addition, she will work with a variety of partner organizations to develop and distribute promotional materials for the county’s current travel and tourism attractions and help identify new tourism opportunities for the county.
“As the lead economic development agency in Rockingham County, we felt our clients and county as a whole could be better served by restructuring the function of the office,” said Cockram. “Although years 2020 and 2021 were surprisingly strong years for economic growth in Rockingham County, I feel 2022 will be even stronger with our new rolls and staffing. I look forward to seeing what big things this small, but mighty team will accomplish.”