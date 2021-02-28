RCS announces 2021-2022 Student Assignment Timeline

Beginning March 23, the RCS Request for NEW Reassignment Application will be available for students requesting new transfers for the next school year. Assignments are based on a lottery system for all schools, except for Rockingham Early College High School.
● Once enrolled in a particular school, such school and feeder pattern becomes the student’s assigned school unless the parent or guardian requests reassignment to a different school using the transfer process.
● Requests for new transfers are reviewed and appropriate decisions made based on reason(s) provided and capacity in the school. The administration may grant transfer requests only if the requested school has sufficient space meaning; the calculated school membership is under 95%, adequate staff allotments, grade level capacity which can include state required teacher student ratio and appropriate programming.
● New requests for reassignment should be made between March 23 and May 1.
● No more than one reassignment request per student will be granted each year.
● Parents are responsible for transportation to and from school for reassigned students.
● The superintendent or designee may rescind a reassignment if the student has problems with serious misconduct, exhibits poor academic performance inconsistent with their abilities, or accumulates excessive absences, tardies or dismissals. If the reassignment was granted for specific academic programs, the student must meet the expectations of that program in order to continue participating.
● Further details on student reassignment may be found in the Board Policy 4150.
*Dates are subject to change due to inclement weather and/or make-up days.
Important Dates
March 22:
New applications will be delivered to schools and Central Office
March 23- May 1:
All new applications will be available at the RCS Central Office, at all RCS
schools, or online at https://www.rock.k12.nc.us/parents-and-students All new applications should be sent to Jessica Isley at RCS Central Office. To be
considered, applications must be received between March 23—May 1.
April 30:
All new applications will be available at the RCS Central Office, at all RCS
schools, or online at https://www.rock.k12.nc.us/parents-and-students All new applications should be sent to Jessica Isley at RCS Central Office. To be
considered, applications must be received between March 23—May 1.
April 30:
Final Deadline for ALL NEW Student Reassignment Requests.
June 1:
Last day of school: All K-8 students enrolled in Rockingham County
Schools will receive notification of school assignment on the final report
card.
June 8:
All 9th-11th grade students enrolled in Rockingham County Schools will
receive notification of school assignment on the final report card.
August 27:
Final approval/denial of new student assignment letters will be sent
home for families that have relocated to Rockingham County after May 1.