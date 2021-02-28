RCS announces 2021-2022 Student Assignment Timeline

Beginning March 23, the RCS Request for NEW Reassignment Application will be available for students requesting new transfers for the next school year. Assignments are based on a lottery system for all schools, except for Rockingham Early College High School.

● Once enrolled in a particular school, such school and feeder pattern becomes the student’s assigned school unless the parent or guardian requests reassignment to a different school using the transfer process.

● Requests for new transfers are reviewed and appropriate decisions made based on reason(s) provided and capacity in the school. The administration may grant transfer requests only if the requested school has sufficient space meaning; the calculated school membership is under 95%, adequate staff allotments, grade level capacity which can include state required teacher student ratio and appropriate programming.

● New requests for reassignment should be made between March 23 and May 1.

● No more than one reassignment request per student will be granted each year.

● Parents are responsible for transportation to and from school for reassigned students.