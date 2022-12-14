RCS announces district Science Fair winners

The Rockingham County Schools 2022 District Science Fair award ceremony was held Dec. 2 at Osborne Baptist Church in Eden.

A total of 98 projects were entered in the fair to compete for the chance to advance to the Region 5 Science Fair, set for Jan. 28 at UNCG. First and second place winners advance to the regional competition.

The 2022 Science Fair judges were: Val Pyrtle, Roman Gunn, Kimberley Thompson-Hairston, Alyssa Slater, Kelly Page, Mary Doggett, Krystle Massey and Lisa Miller.

Winners included:

ElementaryBiological Sciences: First place, Laney Chaney, Brayden Gibson, McKinley Hairston, project—That’s Made of Bambo, Central; second place, Makena Wray, Elizabeth Brown, project—Yogurt Challenge, Monroeton; third place, Emma Chaney, Rhyan Gibson, Reagan Hairston, project—Why Fidget, Who Fidgets?, Central

Chemistry: First place, Annelise Shelton, project—A Sweet project—Dillard Academy; second place, Penny Brown, Abigail Lewis, project—Messy Kids vs. Stain Removers, Wentworth; third place, Carson Stanley, project—Pop, Pop or Not!, Stoneville

Earth and Environmental Sciences: First place, Ealynn Kennedy, project—PickleTerrium, Williamsburg; second place, Kensie Rich, Madison Harris, project—Waiting For Mold, Lincoln; third place, Logan Grant, project—Plumb Crazy, Bethany

Physics and Mathematics: First place, Talan Corum, project—The Biggest Bubble, Huntsville; second place, Isaac Gilley, project—Ball Curve, Leaksville-Spray; third place (tie), Jackson Williams, Cathan Williams, Mason McGibbony, project—Baseball Bat Analysis, Monroeton; third place, Akira Bossard, project—The Battle for Buoyancy, Douglass

Engineering/Technology: First place, Harrison Jones, project—Sounds Good to Me, South End; second place, Henry Dean, project—Strongest Paper Known to Mankind, Dillard Academy; third place, Bentley Tucker, project—Which Bat Has the Most Pop?, Stoneville

Middle Schools Biological Science A: First place, Gracelynn Brown, project—What’s on Their Paws?, Rockingham County; second place, Kadence Pruitt, project—Listening to Music Will Keep You Young, Reidsville; third place, Kevin Nunez Garcia, project—Plant Thigmotropism and Phototropism, Western Rockingham

Biological Science B: First place, Alice Hobbs, project—Baked vs. Regular Chips, Western Rockingham; second place, Aunika Nagase-Boudreau and Anna Daves, project—It’s All in the Mix, Reidsville

Chemistry: First place, Nathaniel Joy, project—Muffin Uprising, Western Rockingham County; second place, Paityn Atwood and Audrey Plantz, project—Soak it up . . . Diaper Test, Western Rockingham County; third place, Emma White, project—The Inside Scoop on Melting, Rockingham County

Earth/Environmental: First place, Colton Ferrell and Collin Ferrell, project—Microplastics in the Watershed, Holmes; second place, Autumn Lester and Chloe Ferguson, project—Testing Different Water Filters, Rockingham County

Physics: First place, Abigail Guerrero and Alison Hernandez, project—Which Food Conducts the Most Energy?, Western Rockingham County; second place, Layla Justice and Abby Passuezzo, project—Number of Rubberbands it Takes to Explode a Watermelon, Western Rockingham

Engineering: First place, Payton Goins, project—What is the Hardest Type of Wood?, Western Rockingham; second place, Duane Lee, project—Going the Distance, Reidsville

High Schools Biological Science A: First place, Kinsey Martin and Kaci Wagoner, project—Protect and Preserve, Dalton McMichael; second place, Makenna Stewart and Olivia Shelton, project—Getting to the Root of the Problem, Dalton McMichael; third place, Vincent Li, project—Growing Green Onions, Morehead

Biological Science B: First place, Rita Tariq, project—How Long Can We Keep Mosquitos?, Morehead; second place, Sadie Kemp and Cooper Kirkpatrick, project—Grounding, Dalton McMichael; third place, Ava Williamson and Parker Long, project—Runoff, Our River’s Silent Predator, Dalton McMichael

Chemistry: First place, Grayson Cardwell, Josh Griffin and Todd Dorbuck, project—Will this New Compound Be the Future of Architecture?, Dalton McMichael; second place, Rosa Gutiuerrez and Madelynn Visaya, project—Should You Have a Milkshake?, Rockingham Early College; third place, Alissa Gomez and Miya Donawa, project—Which Necklace Will Rust Faster?, Morehead

Earth/Environmental Science: First place, Dakota Cornett, project—Seed Drilling For Our Oceans, Rockingham Early College; second place, Phoebe Massey and Emily Wall, project—The Natural Heating and Cooling System, Dalton McMichael; third place, Brianna Cole and Natalie Holt, project—Our Community Water, Dalton McMichael

Mathematics/Statistics/Data Sciences: First place (tie), Vanessa Vega and Amelia Lineberry, project—What a Meltdown!, Dalton McMichael, Technology; first place, Micah Hart and Andrew Gunter, project—How Do EMF Values Interfere with Radio Communication?, Dalton McMichael; second place, Dominick Guerrero and Kyle Harris, project—A New Way to Build Homes, Dalton McMichael

Engineering: First place, Dylan Lambert, project—Increasing the Concentration in Silica in Cement Mixtures to Create a Stronger Material, Dalton McMichael; second place, Valerie White and Bobbie Stanley, project—Protected Addition to Infant Car Seat, Dalton McMichael