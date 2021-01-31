 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
RCS Announces District Virtual Science Fair Winners
0 comments

RCS Announces District Virtual Science Fair Winners

  • 0

EDEN— The Rockingham County Schools has announced winners of the 2021 District Virtual Science Fair held earlier this month.

Students from elementary to high school submitted 49 projects, competing for the chance to advance to the Region 5 Science Fair to be held virtually Feb. 25-27.

First place winners in each grade category will move on to the regional event.

Judges included Val Pyrtle, Roman Gunn, Deidre Moyer, Kimberley Thompson-Hairston, Michelle Casto, Mary Doggett, Angela Martin, Jennifer Walkinshaw, Brittany Knowles, Alyssa Slater, Jared Williams, and Brett Denney.

Winners and descriptions of their projects are listed below: 

 

                                              Elementary School

PLACE

PROJECT

STUDENT

CATEGORY

SCHOOL

1st.

Elephant Toothpaste

Colin Ferrell, Colton Ferrell

Biological Sciences

Leaksville-Spray

2nd.

Which Gum Keeps Its Flavor the Longest

Gavin Dollarhhite, Sam Johannesman

Biological Sciences

Wentworth

3rd.

Out of the Gourd

Cameryn Jones

Biological Sciences

South End

Honorable Mention

Rotten Teeth Experiment

Harley Shreve

Biological Sciences

Stoneville

     

1st.

Does Fluoride Work?

Laney Chaney

Chemistry

Central

2nd.

Which Laundry Detergent Removes Stains Best?

Kaylee Miller

Chemistry

Wentworth

3rd.

Don’t Melt the Ice

Joseph Dalton

Chemistry

Dillard

HonorableMention

Marshmallow Meltdown

Maleigha Hopkins

Chemistry

Williamsburg

     

1st. 

Resistance Is Shocking

Laney Hopper, Spencer Joyce

Physics

Huntsville

2nd.

Extreme Bounce

Natalie Sneed, Ruby Tripp

Physics

Bethany

3rd.

The Biggest Bubble

Kynli Watson

Physics

Monroeton

     

1st.

Changing Oceans-How It Affects Seashells

McKinley Hairston

Earth/Environmental

Central

2nd.

Water Be Gone

Emma Arellano

Earth/Environmental

Williamsburg

3rd.

Lava Land

Nolan Hampton

Earth/Environmental

Monroeton

Honorable Mention

Douglass Twister

Kyler Rippey

Earth/Environmental

Douglass

Middle  School

PLACE

PROJECT

STUDENT

CATEGORY

SCHOOL

1st.

Slow the Flow

Marie & Ellie Wilson

Earth/Environmental

HMS

2nd.

A Slick Situataionn

Jonas Jones

Earth\Environmental

RCMS

     

1st.

I Remember You

Carter Lynn

Biological Science A

RCMS

     

1st.

Can Playing Video Games Affect Your Body?

Kadence Pruitt

Biological Science B

RMS

2nd.

Do Video Games Mean Game Over?

Zachary Pryor

Biological Science B

RCMS

     

1st.

Which Paper TowRMSel is Most Absorbent?

Trenton Long

Engineering

RMS

     

1st. 

How Does Ocean Acidification Impact Seashells?

Kennedy Chaffin

Chemistry

HMS

2nd.

Caffeine:  The Heartbeat of Your Age

Kaylie Ratcliffe

Chemistry

RCMS

 High School

PLACE

PROJECT

STUDENT

CATEGORY

SCHOOL

1st.

Saving Our Oceans:  One Field at a Time

Dakota Cornett

Earth/Environmental

RECHS

2nd.

Is Green Actually Clean?

Gracious Wise

Earth\Environmental

RHS

3rd.

How Does Wind Speed Affect the Power of the Light Bulb?

Haley Minnick, Victoria Nichols, Chelsea Nichols

Earth\Environmental

RHS

     

1st.

Do Organic Fertilizers Work at the Same Rate or Faster Rate

Emily Finney Aysa Wise

Biological Science A

RHS

2nd.

The Effect of Disinfectant on Bacteria

Ashyia Lee, Braniya Morgan, Tatiana Chigwerewe

Biological Science A

RHS

3rd.

Organic Foods

Bella Helms

Biological Science A

DMHS

1st.

Enzymes vs. Gelatin

Juail Brim, Anthony Franson

Biological Science B

RHS

2nd.

The Correlations Between Music and Athletic Ability

Hailey Aheron, JJ Aheron

Biological Science B

RECHS

3rd.

COVID 2020

Ashley Tucker

Biological Science B

DMHS

     

1st.

Out-Standing

Annabelle Hayes

Engineering

RECHS







0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News