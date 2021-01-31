RCS Announces District Virtual Science Fair Winners

EDEN— The Rockingham County Schools has announced winners of the 2021 District Virtual Science Fair held earlier this month.

Students from elementary to high school submitted 49 projects, competing for the chance to advance to the Region 5 Science Fair to be held virtually Feb. 25-27.

First place winners in each grade category will move on to the regional event.

Judges included Val Pyrtle, Roman Gunn, Deidre Moyer, Kimberley Thompson-Hairston, Michelle Casto, Mary Doggett, Angela Martin, Jennifer Walkinshaw, Brittany Knowles, Alyssa Slater, Jared Williams, and Brett Denney.

Winners and descriptions of their projects are listed below:

Elementary School