RCS Announces District Virtual Science Fair Winners

EDEN— The Rockingham County Schools has announced winners of the 2021 District Virtual Science Fair held earlier this month.
Students from elementary to high school submitted 49 projects, competing for the chance to advance to the Region 5 Science Fair to be held virtually Feb. 25-27.
First place winners in each grade category will move on to the regional event.
Judges included Val Pyrtle, Roman Gunn, Deidre Moyer, Kimberley Thompson-Hairston, Michelle Casto, Mary Doggett, Angela Martin, Jennifer Walkinshaw, Brittany Knowles, Alyssa Slater, Jared Williams, and Brett Denney.
Winners and descriptions of their projects are listed below:
Elementary School
PLACE
PROJECT
STUDENT
CATEGORY
SCHOOL
1st.
Elephant Toothpaste
Colin Ferrell, Colton Ferrell
Biological Sciences
Leaksville-Spray
2nd.
Which Gum Keeps Its Flavor the Longest
Gavin Dollarhhite, Sam Johannesman
Biological Sciences
Wentworth
3rd.
Out of the Gourd
Cameryn Jones
Biological Sciences
South End
Honorable Mention
Rotten Teeth Experiment
Harley Shreve
Biological Sciences
Stoneville
1st.
Does Fluoride Work?
Laney Chaney
Chemistry
Central
2nd.
Which Laundry Detergent Removes Stains Best?
Kaylee Miller
Chemistry
Wentworth
3rd.
Don’t Melt the Ice
Joseph Dalton
Chemistry
Dillard
HonorableMention
Marshmallow Meltdown
Maleigha Hopkins
Chemistry
Williamsburg
1st.
Resistance Is Shocking
Laney Hopper, Spencer Joyce
Physics
Huntsville
2nd.
Extreme Bounce
Natalie Sneed, Ruby Tripp
Physics
Bethany
3rd.
The Biggest Bubble
Kynli Watson
Physics
Monroeton
1st.
Changing Oceans-How It Affects Seashells
McKinley Hairston
Earth/Environmental
Central
2nd.
Water Be Gone
Emma Arellano
Earth/Environmental
Williamsburg
3rd.
Lava Land
Nolan Hampton
Earth/Environmental
Monroeton
Honorable Mention
Douglass Twister
Kyler Rippey
Earth/Environmental
Douglass
Middle School
PLACE
PROJECT
STUDENT
CATEGORY
SCHOOL
1st.
Slow the Flow
Marie & Ellie Wilson
Earth/Environmental
HMS
2nd.
A Slick Situataionn
Jonas Jones
Earth\Environmental
RCMS
1st.
I Remember You
Carter Lynn
Biological Science A
RCMS
1st.
Can Playing Video Games Affect Your Body?
Kadence Pruitt
Biological Science B
RMS
2nd.
Do Video Games Mean Game Over?
Zachary Pryor
Biological Science B
RCMS
1st.
Which Paper TowRMSel is Most Absorbent?
Trenton Long
Engineering
RMS
1st.
How Does Ocean Acidification Impact Seashells?
Kennedy Chaffin
Chemistry
HMS
2nd.
Caffeine: The Heartbeat of Your Age
Kaylie Ratcliffe
Chemistry
RCMS
High School
PLACE
PROJECT
STUDENT
CATEGORY
SCHOOL
1st.
Saving Our Oceans: One Field at a Time
Dakota Cornett
Earth/Environmental
RECHS
2nd.
Is Green Actually Clean?
Gracious Wise
Earth\Environmental
RHS
3rd.
How Does Wind Speed Affect the Power of the Light Bulb?
Haley Minnick, Victoria Nichols, Chelsea Nichols
Earth\Environmental
RHS
1st.
Do Organic Fertilizers Work at the Same Rate or Faster Rate
Emily Finney Aysa Wise
Biological Science A
RHS
2nd.
The Effect of Disinfectant on Bacteria
Ashyia Lee, Braniya Morgan, Tatiana Chigwerewe
Biological Science A
RHS
3rd.
Organic Foods
Bella Helms
Biological Science A
DMHS
1st.
Enzymes vs. Gelatin
Juail Brim, Anthony Franson
Biological Science B
RHS
2nd.
The Correlations Between Music and Athletic Ability
Hailey Aheron, JJ Aheron
Biological Science B
RECHS
3rd.
COVID 2020
Ashley Tucker
Biological Science B
DMHS
1st.
Out-Standing
Annabelle Hayes
Engineering
RECHS