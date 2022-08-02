RCS announces Teacher of the Year, Beginning Teacher of Excellence finalists for 2022-23

Rockingham County Schools recently announced the district's Teacher of the Year and Beginning Teacher of Excellence finalists for 2022-2023.

RCS 2022-23 Teacher of the Year finalists are:

Sarah Andrews (South End Elementary School, Reidsville)

Nathan Hines (Morehead High School, Eden)

Becca Isley (Monroeton Elementary School, Reidsville)

Ryan Stevens (Dalton McMichael High School, Mayodan)

Jessica James (Douglass Elementary School, Eden)

RCS 2022-23 Beginning Teacher of Excellence finalists are:

Susana Martinez (Leaksville-Spray Elementary School, Eden)

Justin Cunningham (Reidsville Middle School, Reidsville)

Interviews are scheduled for Thursday, August 4th, during which RCS staff will conduct in-person discussions with each finalist.

The Rockingham County Schools Teacher of the Year and Beginning Teacher of Excellence for 2022-23 will be formally announced later in August, the school system announced in a news release.