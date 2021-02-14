RCS becomes first N.C. district in Triad to organize COVID-19 employee vaccines

EDEN— The Rockingham County Schools, in conjunction with the Rockingham County Health Department, is the first North Carolina district in the region to announce plans to begin vaccinating teachers and staff on Feb. 24.
In January, RCS administrators sent out a vaccine interest survey to the district's workforce, which includes 706 classroom teachers and nearly 650 staff.
The district serves 11,691 students over 22 campuses.
In bordering Pittsylvania County, Va., vaccinations continued Wednesday for some 550 teachers and staff in Chatham, Va. The district had already vaccinated 255 staff a week ago, and in two weeks has fulfilled requests by 800 of the Pittsylvania County Schools' 1,500 employees who've asked for the inoculation.
Rockingham County school officials learned through their survey that, like Pittsylvania, a great number of employees also wanted the COVID-19 vaccine.
Administrators passed along the news to the health department last month to begin setting up a strategy "in order to be prepared and ready once the vaccine was available,'' said RCS's Executive Director of Behavioral Health, Crisis Intervention and Student Safety Stephanie Ellis, in a news release.
On Wednesday, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced that educators and support staff will be eligible to receive their first COVID-19 vaccine beginning Feb. 24 as part of a staggered rollout of N.C.'s next vaccine distribution phase.
"This includes teachers, principals, childcare providers, bus drivers, custodial and cafeteria staff and others in our pre-K-12 schools and childcare centers," Cooper said during a Wednesday press conference. In North Carolina there are approximately 240,000 people who fall into the category.
And while many of the state's other 99 counties may have logisitcal problems moving teachers to the front of the line quickly, Rockingham is ahead with its ready plan.
"We are thrilled and thankful for this opportunity to provide our staff with the very needed vaccine!'' Ellis said via email.
Interested staff will be able to visit the drive- through clinic site at the Rockingham County Health Department in Wentworth to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Feb. 24, school officials said in the release. They will return for a second dose at a scheduled March 31 clinic at the same location.
Both dates are remote learning days for students, giving staff flexibility to attend the clinics, administrators noted in the release.
RCS school nurses will be assist the health department with administration of the COVID-19 vaccine, Ellis said.
“Our school nurses are dedicated to serving our staff in this pandemic and excited to assist and support in this new prevention measure available to combat the risk of COVID-19. RCS is so thankful for our wonderful school nurses who have supported our schools, students, and staff through this pandemic,'' Ellis said.
"We are so thankful to the Rockingham County Health Department for their collaboration and support throughout this entire pandemic. The safety of our students and our staff is our top priority and we believe this vaccine is the next step for safety planning.”
The district's Lead School Nurse Amanda Perkins said, “Having this vaccine accessible to our staff and our community is the hope we have waited for. In addition, to the three W’s, we are in our next step in this journey through this pandemic of reclaiming our sense of normalcy. The RCS School Nurse team has been a tremendous asset as we have managed COVID-19 plans and situations since March 2020.”
RCS is currently operating on the Plan B “AA/BB” hybrid schedule for all students PreK-12th grade. The vaccines were a critical point of discussion of the safe return to learn plan for RCS.
“Being able to have access to these vaccines is a critical step in our safety planning and school operation,” Ellis said.
For more information regarding RCS Cares About Your Safety COVID-19 Updates go to www.rock.k12.nc.us and look for the COVID-19 updates.