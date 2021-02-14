RCS becomes first N.C. district in Triad to organize COVID-19 employee vaccines

"This includes teachers, principals, childcare providers, bus drivers, custodial and cafeteria staff and others in our pre-K-12 schools and childcare centers," Cooper said during a Wednesday press conference. In North Carolina there are approximately 240,000 people who fall into the category.

And while many of the state's other 99 counties may have logisitcal problems moving teachers to the front of the line quickly, Rockingham is ahead with its ready plan.

"We are thrilled and thankful for this opportunity to provide our staff with the very needed vaccine!'' Ellis said via email.

Interested staff will be able to visit the drive- through clinic site at the Rockingham County Health Department in Wentworth to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Feb. 24, school officials said in the release. They will return for a second dose at a scheduled March 31 clinic at the same location.

Both dates are remote learning days for students, giving staff flexibility to attend the clinics, administrators noted in the release.

RCS school nurses will be assist the health department with administration of the COVID-19 vaccine, Ellis said.