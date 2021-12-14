RCS Board of Education votes to make masks optional after X-mas holiday

EDEN — The Rockingham County School Board voted Monday to end a mandatory mask mandate for public school students and employees and make face coverings optional when students return from holiday break on Jan. 4.

However, preschoolers and kindergarten pupils, including those in Head Start, will still be required to wear masks as recommended by the North Carolina Division of Child Development and Early Education, RCS officials said in a news release.

Masks will also be required on all school transportation, as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the release said.

The decision to relax the mask mandate comes at a time when younger kids, age 5 and older, have the option to be vaccinated. But statistics maintained by the school system show that infection within the district's 26 campuses has recently increased.

For example, from Nov. 22-28, the district of about 11,700 students reported 29 students and seven staff were diagnosed with COVID-19 and 143 students and 78 staff were required to quarantine.