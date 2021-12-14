RCS Board of Education votes to make masks optional after X-mas holiday

EDEN — The Rockingham County School Board voted Monday to end a mandatory mask mandate for public school students and employees and make face coverings optional when students return from holiday break on Jan. 4.
However, preschoolers and kindergarten pupils, including those in Head Start, will still be required to wear masks as recommended by the North Carolina Division of Child Development and Early Education, RCS officials said in a news release.
Masks will also be required on all school transportation, as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the release said.
The decision to relax the mask mandate comes at a time when younger kids, age 5 and older, have the option to be vaccinated. But statistics maintained by the school system show that infection within the district's 26 campuses has recently increased.
For example, from Nov. 22-28, the district of about 11,700 students reported 29 students and seven staff were diagnosed with COVID-19 and 143 students and 78 staff were required to quarantine.
Over the next week, 70 students and nine staff were infected with COVID-19 and 276 students and 20 staff had to quarantine. The most recent numbers from Dec. 6-12, show 53 students and 11 staff newly infected and 327 students and 26 staff in quarantine.
Amid heavy criticism and aggressive lobbying by parents who were against mask mandates, a divided board voted to require them in August when the county's COVID-19 infection rate stood at 11%.
With the county's COVID-19 infection rate still higher than the state average of 8.6% at 10.3% on Tuesday and the Omicron variant looming as a threat to the nation, some parents took to social media Monday night arguing it was unwise for the board to lift the mandate in January.
A safe community infection rate is 5% or lower, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Rockingham County Public Health Director Trey Wright was not immediately available for comment about the board's decision.
Another change related to COVID-19 will take effect Jan. 3 when RCS employees and nurses will halt contact tracing and the county health department will take over the duty, the RCS release said.
