RCS launches Say Something App to Prevent Violence, Self Harm

Eden — Rockingham County Schools has launched the “Say Something” Anonymous Reporting System (SS-ARS) for students, as a way for kids to report bullying.
North Carolina public school districts will adopt the initiative this year to meet the reporting guidelines and standards developed by the N.C. Department of Public Instruction and the Center for Safer Schools.
"Say Something" is a youth violence prevention program from the national nonprofit organization Sandy Hook Promise, which funds the program and training at no cost to the district for grades 6-12.
Rockingham County Schools Behavioral Health Department has developed a partnership to bring the resource to the county district.
The SS-ARS allows youth and adults to securely and anonymously submit safety concerns to help identify and intervene to help at-risk individuals before they hurt themselves or others.
The system enables people to make reports anytime from any location and school administrators and law enforcement to create effective interventions to help prevent violence, suicide, bullying, self-harm and other forms of threatening behavior.
“If a student needs to speak up about a concern – whether it’s about themselves or someone else – but they don’t know who to turn to, RCS Crisis Team and Say Something is here,” said Dr. Stephanie Ellis, RCS Executive Director of Behavioral Health, Crisis Intervention, and Student Safety.
“It’s a robust system that’s always on, always accessible, and it allows students to voice their concerns anonymously, while making sure their messages are heard by the right adults so we can help support them!”
Designed specifically for use by students in grades 6-12, SS-ARS provides three reporting platforms: a mobile app, a website and a 24/7 phone hotline for users to submit tips. The program also offers a crisis center to examine and triage those tips.
When officials receive credible tips, the crisis center will notify district and school-based representatives, even after hours when tips are life-threatening and require immediate intervention.
And, in cases of imminent threat, the crisis center will contact local 911 dispatch and involve law enforcement.
The Say Something program is for reporting any type of serious concerns about students who are struggling or potentially violent. So “tipsters” can send reports on anything — from school threats they’ve seen or overheard, to personal crises including sexual harassment, self-harm, and depression.
Students can submit a tip through the online Say Something system by visiting www.saysomething.net directly, or navigate from the district and schools’ website homepages by clicking the Say Something icon on school and district websites.
The free app is available for download from the App Store and Google Play Store, and students can submit tips through the hotline by calling 1-844-5-SAYNOW.
For more information, contact: Stephanie L. Ellis, Ed.D., NCSP, Executive Director of Behavioral Health, Crisis Intervention, and Student Safety at slellis@rock.k12.nc.us or 336-627-2705.
