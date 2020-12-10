RCS launches Say Something App to Prevent Violence, Self Harm

Eden — Rockingham County Schools has launched the “Say Something” Anonymous Reporting System (SS-ARS) for students, as a way for kids to report bullying.

North Carolina public school districts will adopt the initiative this year to meet the reporting guidelines and standards developed by the N.C. Department of Public Instruction and the Center for Safer Schools.

"Say Something" is a youth violence prevention program from the national nonprofit organization Sandy Hook Promise, which funds the program and training at no cost to the district for grades 6-12.

Rockingham County Schools Behavioral Health Department has developed a partnership to bring the resource to the county district.

The SS-ARS allows youth and adults to securely and anonymously submit safety concerns to help identify and intervene to help at-risk individuals before they hurt themselves or others.

The system enables people to make reports anytime from any location and school administrators and law enforcement to create effective interventions to help prevent violence, suicide, bullying, self-harm and other forms of threatening behavior.