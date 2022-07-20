RCS names 2022-2023 school-based employees of theyear

EDEN — School-based Teachers of the Year for Rockingham County Schools were recently elected by their fellow faculty members for the 2022-23 school year.
Beginning teachers were nominated by their principals and mentors to compete for the title of Rockingham County School’s Beginning Teacher of Excellence in 2022-2023.
School-based Teacher of the Year winners by school are:
Head Start
- Kristy Ellison—Rockingham County Head Start
Elementary Schools
- Kelly Toney—Bethany Elementary
- Bethany Hudson—Central Elementary
- Jessica Flynt—Dillard Academy
- Jessica James—Douglass Elementary
- Elicia E. Knight—Huntsville Elementary
- Dawn Tuttle—Leaksville-Spray Elementary
- Lauren Hill—Lincoln Elementary
- Becca Isley—Monroeton Elementary
- Sara Andrews—South End Elementary
- Taylor French—Stoneville Elementary
- Beth Washburn—Wentworth Elementary
- Sarah Canady—Williamsburg Elementary
People are also reading…
Middle Schools
- Brittany Evans—Holmes Middle
- Samuel Boerboom—Reidsville Middle
- Pam Porter—Rockingham County Middle
- Dawn Crumpler—Western Rockingham Middle
High Schools
- Ryan Stevens—McMichael High
- Nathan Hines—Morehead High
- George T. Murphy, Jr.—Reidsville High
- Taylor Apple—Rockingham County High
- Anna Micciulla—Rockingham Early College High
Alternative School
- Angela Boggs—Booker T. Washington Learning Center/SCORE
Teachers of the Year nominees are selected by their peers for the quality of their teaching, professional development, teaching philosophy and methods, community involvement, and contributions to education.
A Central Office administrator committee selects five finalists from the School-Based Teachers of the Year nominations list, one of whom will be chosen as RCS’s Teacher of the Year and will serve as a nominee for North Carolina Teacher of the Year.
The 2022-2023 Beginning Teacher of Excellence nominations are:
James Fain—Holmes Middle
Susana Martinez—Leaksville-Spray
Jakayla Clyburn—Morehead High
Justin Cunningham—Reidsville Middle
Debra Price—Reidsville High
Chelsie Ziglar—Rockingham Middle
Chelsea Daniels-McGirt—South End Elementary
*Note: Not every school nominated a candidate for the title.