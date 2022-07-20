 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

RCS names 2022-2023 school-based employees of theyear

  • 0

EDEN — School-based Teachers of the Year for Rockingham County Schools were recently elected by their fellow faculty members for the 2022-23 school year.

Beginning teachers were nominated by their principals and mentors to compete for the title of Rockingham County School’s Beginning Teacher of Excellence in 2022-2023.

School-based Teacher of the Year winners by school are:

Head Start

  • Kristy Ellison—Rockingham County Head Start

Elementary Schools

  • Kelly Toney—Bethany Elementary
  • Bethany Hudson—Central Elementary
  • Jessica Flynt—Dillard Academy
  • Jessica James—Douglass Elementary
  • Elicia E. Knight—Huntsville Elementary
  • Dawn Tuttle—Leaksville-Spray Elementary
  • Lauren Hill—Lincoln Elementary
  • Becca Isley—Monroeton Elementary
  • Sara Andrews—South End Elementary
  • Taylor French—Stoneville Elementary
  • Beth Washburn—Wentworth Elementary
  • Sarah Canady—Williamsburg Elementary

People are also reading…

Middle Schools

  • Brittany Evans—Holmes Middle
  • Samuel Boerboom—Reidsville Middle
  • Pam Porter—Rockingham County Middle
  • Dawn Crumpler—Western Rockingham Middle

High Schools

  • Ryan Stevens—McMichael High
  • Nathan Hines—Morehead High
  • George T. Murphy, Jr.—Reidsville High
  • Taylor Apple—Rockingham County High
  • Anna Micciulla—Rockingham Early College High

Alternative School

  • Angela Boggs—Booker T. Washington Learning Center/SCORE

Teachers of the Year nominees are selected by their peers for the quality of their teaching, professional development, teaching philosophy and methods, community involvement, and contributions to education.

A Central Office administrator committee selects five finalists from the School-Based Teachers of the Year nominations list, one of whom will be chosen as RCS’s Teacher of the Year and will serve as a nominee for North Carolina Teacher of the Year.

The 2022-2023 Beginning Teacher of Excellence nominations are:

James Fain—Holmes Middle

Susana Martinez—Leaksville-Spray

Jakayla Clyburn—Morehead High

Justin Cunningham—Reidsville Middle

Debra Price—Reidsville High

Chelsie Ziglar—Rockingham Middle

Chelsea Daniels-McGirt—South End Elementary

*Note: Not every school nominated a candidate for the title.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert