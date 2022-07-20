RCS names 2022-2023 school-based employees of theyear

EDEN — School-based Teachers of the Year for Rockingham County Schools were recently elected by their fellow faculty members for the 2022-23 school year.

Beginning teachers were nominated by their principals and mentors to compete for the title of Rockingham County School’s Beginning Teacher of Excellence in 2022-2023.

School-based Teacher of the Year winners by school are:

Head Start

Kristy Ellison—Rockingham County Head Start

Elementary Schools

Kelly Toney—Bethany Elementary

Bethany Hudson—Central Elementary

Jessica Flynt—Dillard Academy

Jessica James—Douglass Elementary

Elicia E. Knight—Huntsville Elementary

Dawn Tuttle—Leaksville-Spray Elementary

Lauren Hill—Lincoln Elementary

Becca Isley—Monroeton Elementary

Sara Andrews—South End Elementary

Taylor French—Stoneville Elementary

Beth Washburn—Wentworth Elementary

Sarah Canady—Williamsburg Elementary

Middle Schools

Brittany Evans—Holmes Middle

Samuel Boerboom—Reidsville Middle

Pam Porter—Rockingham County Middle

Dawn Crumpler—Western Rockingham Middle

High Schools

Ryan Stevens—McMichael High

Nathan Hines—Morehead High

George T. Murphy, Jr.—Reidsville High

Taylor Apple—Rockingham County High

Anna Micciulla—Rockingham Early College High

Alternative School

Angela Boggs—Booker T. Washington Learning Center/SCORE

Teachers of the Year nominees are selected by their peers for the quality of their teaching, professional development, teaching philosophy and methods, community involvement, and contributions to education.

A Central Office administrator committee selects five finalists from the School-Based Teachers of the Year nominations list, one of whom will be chosen as RCS’s Teacher of the Year and will serve as a nominee for North Carolina Teacher of the Year.

The 2022-2023 Beginning Teacher of Excellence nominations are:

James Fain—Holmes Middle

Susana Martinez—Leaksville-Spray

Jakayla Clyburn—Morehead High

Justin Cunningham—Reidsville Middle

Debra Price—Reidsville High

Chelsie Ziglar—Rockingham Middle

Chelsea Daniels-McGirt—South End Elementary

*Note: Not every school nominated a candidate for the title.