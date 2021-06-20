RCS Names New Administrators for 2021-2022 School Year

The Rockingham County School Board on Monday night approved a number of staff changes for principals and assistant principals within the school district for the 2021-2022 school year. Changes go into effect on July 1.
They include:
M. Hunter Smothers, currently principal at South End Elementary, will be the principal at Huntsville Elementary.
Gary Pyrtle, currently principal at Huntsville Elementary, is retiring from Rockingham County Schools.
Kelly Nelson-Danley, currently assistant principal at Central Elementary, will be the principal of South End Elementary.
Laura Carter, currently principal at Leaksville Spray Elementary, will be the principal at Rockingham County High School.
Tia Scales, currently assistant principal at Morehead High School, will be the principal at Leaksville-Spray Elementary.
Erica Blackwell, currently principal at Reidsville Middle School, will be the principal at Reidsville High School.
W. Keith Barnett, currently principal at Booker T. Washington Learning Center, will be the principal at Reidsville Middle School.
Jon Williams, currently principal at Dalton McMichael High School, will be the principal at Booker T. Washington Learning Center.
Cecil Kemp, current principal at Rockingham County High School, will be the principal at McMichael High School.
The following assistant principal changes were also approved:
Nathan Ziglar, current assistant principal at Williamsburg Elementary, will be the assistant principal at Rockingham County High School.
Troy Marquardt, current assistant principal at McMichael High School, will be the assistant principal at Williamsburg Elementary.
Lori Beth Davis, current assistant principal at Rockingham County High School, will be the assistant principal at Central Elementary.
Wendy Southard, current assistant principal at Western Rockingham County Middle School, will be the assistant principal at Morehead High School.
Rebecca Wells, current assistant principal at Reidsville High School, will be the assistant principal at Western Rockingham Middle School.
The school district has vacancies for assistant principals at McMichael High School, South End Elementary, and Reidsville High School.